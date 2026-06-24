Keke Palmer joins BET Board of Advisors alongside Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, and others

June is traditionally a month of renewal and expansion for BET. With the return of “ComicView” already announced, the network is adding another name to its newly crafted Board of Advisors.

On Wednesday (June 24), Paramount announced that Keke Palmer would be the latest member of the Board of Advisors, expanding on a relationship that goes back more than a decade.

“Keke Palmer represents the future of entertainment,” BET President Louis Carr said in a statement. “She understands audiences, embraces innovation, and has consistently used her platform to open doors for others. Her insight, creativity, and entrepreneurial mindset will be invaluable as we continue positioning BET for the next generation.”

Established earlier this month under Carr’s stewardship, the advisory board features a who’s who of Black entertainers and executives, ranging from LL Cool J to Queen Latifah, former NFL player and current NFL executive Troy Vincent, Paramount’s Chair of TV Media George Cheeks and network founder Bob Johnson.

According to the network, the Board of Advisors will act as a “strategic and cultural sounding board.” They will offer “insight, perspective and accountability as BET expands its reach and champions the voices and stories that move the culture forward.”

Palmer is the latest celeb to be added to a major title position for a statement Black brand. Earlier this year, Essence announced that Academy Award nominee Teyana Taylor would be named Chief Curator of its July festival in New Orleans. Taylor will be honored with the Icon of the Year award at the 2026 BET Awards ceremony. Longtime music executive Sylvia Rhone will be presented with the Ultimate Icon Award and Ms. Lauryn Hill will be honored with the Living Legend Icon Award.

The 2026 edition of the famed awards show, the first for the network since Carr was named president last year, will feature Druski as a first-time host along with performances from Alexia Jayy, Ari Lennox, Baby Keem, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, Erica Campbell, George Clinton, Le’Andria Johnson, Nas, Rapsody and RAYE.

Those artists join the previously announced list of performers, including Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver, French Montana, Kehlani, KWN, Max B, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., and The War and Treaty.