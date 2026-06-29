The best and brightest Black stars on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet

The 2026 BET Awards took over Los Angeles last night, and with Druski hosting, appearances by Keke Palmer, and living legends like Teyana Taylor and Ms. Lauryn Hill being honored, culture’s biggest night delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments.

Some of the night’s biggest highlights, however, unfolded before the show even began. The 2026 BET Awards red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, where the awards took place, welcomed many of Black Hollywood’s brightest stars.

From politicians and musicians to actors, reality stars, influencers, and athletes, the BET Awards red carpet was a celebration of Black culture in every sense. Families stepped out together, couples made their relationship debuts, honorees reflected on career milestones, and friends reunited ahead of the ceremony—all while delivering some of the night’s most memorable style moments.

Queen Latifah attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While many of the stars embraced the avant-garde or an all-black-everything approach, with sleek monochromatic looks dominating the carpet throughout the evening, including Queen Latifah and Deon Cole, pops of vibrant color were spied throughout the evening. Model and reality star Eva Marcille turned heads in a lime green mini dress complete with a tied hemline for a playful leggy look, while “Love Island USA” alum Olandria Carthan stunned in a sunflower yellow gown featuring a plunging neckline.

Isaiah Jay made an entrance in a bold crimson ensemble of coordinating trousers and a flowing blouse finished with an oversized floral accent, Yung Miami opted for a vibrant pink-and-orange color-blocked sleeveless gown, and actor and R&B singer Trevor Jackson brought a refreshing splash of sky blue in a sharply tailored suit.

Jazzma Kendrick

and Rick Ross attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Meanwhile, Taylor arrived looking every bit the guest of honor in a regal wine-colored off-the-shoulder gown that evoked the elegance of a Regency-era ball, complete with a coordinating sculptural headband fit for a queen.

Teyana Taylor attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, who stepped out in an emerald green gown—a shade she’s been gravitating toward lately, she said, as she also marked a major milestone, making her red carpet debut with her current partner, Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

“It’s amazing to make my debut with the most beautiful woman in the world. I’m happy,” McKinney told Entertainment Tonight.

Williams laughed, adding, “You’ve been blowing my head up all day.”

Elsewhere on the carpet, T.I. arrived alongside his sons Domani and King Harris, with the trio reflecting on what it meant to attend together before embarking on their upcoming generational “King Succession” tour.

“It’s they time to go and speak for the generation and handle it and hold it down for the world,” T.I. said during an interview. “That’s why the King Succession tour is very important … a passing of the torch.”

Domani Harris, T.I. and KING attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Muni Long, who was radiant in a sleeveless aquamarine Sergio Hudson gown, opened up about new music and shared an update on her health after revealing she underwent a lung transplant in late 2025. She said the experience has left her with a deeper appreciation for the community surrounding her.

“It’s been a battle,” she said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m here. I’m grateful. I have a wonderful family and team support around me. Loved ones, friends … especially my young son. He’s so positive. ‘Mommy, how are you feeling today? You’re so beautiful.’ I’m just surrounded by love, so I feel fantastic.”

She also shared what she was looking forward to most during the evening.

“This is a space for us to really give each other our flowers, to come through, support and just lift up each other,” she continued. “Just upholding Black excellence and continuing to inspire the next generation.”

Below, we round up some of our favorite looks from the 2026 BET Awards red carpet!

Druski attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Jazzma Kendrick and Rick Ross attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Patrice “Sway” McKinney and Porsha Williams attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Eva Marcille attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ari Lennox attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



Mýa attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, Raz-B and J-Boog attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

T.I. and Jamie Foxx attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Janet Jackson attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jaafar Jackson attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Deante’ Kyle attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(L-R) Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shaun Ross attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tierra Whack attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tems attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yung Miami attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Jordan Chiles attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle James attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Skai Jackson attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Olandria Carthen attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Madisin Rian attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

JaNa Craig attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lizzo attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Isaiah Jaay attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nia Long attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Doechii attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Muni Long attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Latto attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kehlani attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chlöe Bailey attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

David Banner attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lucky Daye attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Amara La Negra attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Karen Bass attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kym Whitley attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nadege August attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Flo Milli attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)