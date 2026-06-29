The best and brightest Black stars on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet

The 2026 BET Awards took over Los Angeles last night, and with Druski hosting, appearances by Keke Palmer, and living legends like Teyana Taylor and Ms. Lauryn Hill being honored, culture’s biggest night delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments.
Some of the night’s biggest highlights, however, unfolded before the show even began. The 2026 BET Awards red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, where the awards took place, welcomed many of Black Hollywood’s brightest stars.
From politicians and musicians to actors, reality stars, influencers, and athletes, the BET Awards red carpet was a celebration of Black culture in every sense. Families stepped out together, couples made their relationship debuts, honorees reflected on career milestones, and friends reunited ahead of the ceremony—all while delivering some of the night’s most memorable style moments.
While many of the stars embraced the avant-garde or an all-black-everything approach, with sleek monochromatic looks dominating the carpet throughout the evening, including Queen Latifah and Deon Cole, pops of vibrant color were spied throughout the evening. Model and reality star Eva Marcille turned heads in a lime green mini dress complete with a tied hemline for a playful leggy look, while “Love Island USA” alum Olandria Carthan stunned in a sunflower yellow gown featuring a plunging neckline.
Isaiah Jay made an entrance in a bold crimson ensemble of coordinating trousers and a flowing blouse finished with an oversized floral accent, Yung Miami opted for a vibrant pink-and-orange color-blocked sleeveless gown, and actor and R&B singer Trevor Jackson brought a refreshing splash of sky blue in a sharply tailored suit.
Meanwhile, Taylor arrived looking every bit the guest of honor in a regal wine-colored off-the-shoulder gown that evoked the elegance of a Regency-era ball, complete with a coordinating sculptural headband fit for a queen.
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, who stepped out in an emerald green gown—a shade she’s been gravitating toward lately, she said, as she also marked a major milestone, making her red carpet debut with her current partner, Patrice “Sway” McKinney.
“It’s amazing to make my debut with the most beautiful woman in the world. I’m happy,” McKinney told Entertainment Tonight.
Williams laughed, adding, “You’ve been blowing my head up all day.”
Elsewhere on the carpet, T.I. arrived alongside his sons Domani and King Harris, with the trio reflecting on what it meant to attend together before embarking on their upcoming generational “King Succession” tour.
“It’s they time to go and speak for the generation and handle it and hold it down for the world,” T.I. said during an interview. “That’s why the King Succession tour is very important … a passing of the torch.”
Muni Long, who was radiant in a sleeveless aquamarine Sergio Hudson gown, opened up about new music and shared an update on her health after revealing she underwent a lung transplant in late 2025. She said the experience has left her with a deeper appreciation for the community surrounding her.
“It’s been a battle,” she said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m here. I’m grateful. I have a wonderful family and team support around me. Loved ones, friends … especially my young son. He’s so positive. ‘Mommy, how are you feeling today? You’re so beautiful.’ I’m just surrounded by love, so I feel fantastic.”
She also shared what she was looking forward to most during the evening.
“This is a space for us to really give each other our flowers, to come through, support and just lift up each other,” she continued. “Just upholding Black excellence and continuing to inspire the next generation.”
Below, we round up some of our favorite looks from the 2026 BET Awards red carpet!