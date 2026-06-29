Who won big at the 2026 BET Awards? Here’s the full winners list

The BET Awards 2026 celebrated achievements across music, film, television, sports and entertainment, with some of the industry’s biggest names taking home top honors. Hosted by Druski at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the annual ceremony featured performances from Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Tems, T.I., Kehlani, Jill Scott and more. Teyana Taylor and Lauryn Hill received special honors recognizing their contributions to music and culture.

Cardi B entered the night as the most-nominated artist with six nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five each. By the end of the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Clipse, Kehlani, Leon Thomas and Teyana Taylor were among the night’s biggest winners. See below for a list of the night’s winners according to BET.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Lauryn Hill accepts the Living Legend Icon award from Ice Cube onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

BET Awards 2026 winners

Album of the Year: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Leon Thomas

Best Group: Clipse

Best Collaboration: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year: “Folded” — Kehlani

Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Actress: Teyana Taylor

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best Movie: Sinners

BET Her Award: “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

Sportswoman of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Basketball)

Sportsman of the Year: Jalen Brunson (Basketball)

YoungStars Award: Jazzy’s World TV

Fashion Vanguard Award: Teyana Taylor

The Pulse Award: Druski

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Druski accepts an award during the 30th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year Award, recognizing her two-decade career spanning music, film, choreography and creative direction.

Lauryn Hill was presented with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, celebrating her lasting influence on music and culture following a tribute featuring fellow artists.

Biggest winners of the night

Several artists earned multiple wins during the ceremony:

Teyana Taylor – Icon of the Year, Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Actress, Video Director of the Year

Clipse – Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Collaboration

Cardi B – Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar – Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Collaboration

Kehlani – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year

Leon Thomas – Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

The ceremony also featured performances from Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver, French Montana and Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., The War and Treaty, and kwn, with MC Lyte returning as the show’s announcer.