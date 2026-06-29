Who won big at the 2026 BET Awards? Here’s the full winners list

The BET Awards 2026 celebrated achievements across music, film, television, sports and entertainment, with some of the industry’s biggest names taking home top honors. Hosted by Druski at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the annual ceremony featured performances from Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Tems, T.I., Kehlani, Jill Scott and more. Teyana Taylor and Lauryn Hill received special honors recognizing their contributions to music and culture.
Cardi B entered the night as the most-nominated artist with six nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five each. By the end of the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Clipse, Kehlani, Leon Thomas and Teyana Taylor were among the night’s biggest winners. See below for a list of the night’s winners according to BET.
BET Awards 2026 winners
Album of the Year: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Cardi B
Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Leon Thomas
Best Group: Clipse
Best Collaboration: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year: “Folded” — Kehlani
Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Actress: Teyana Taylor
Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan
Best Movie: Sinners
BET Her Award: “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
Sportswoman of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Basketball)
Sportsman of the Year: Jalen Brunson (Basketball)
YoungStars Award: Jazzy’s World TV
Fashion Vanguard Award: Teyana Taylor
The Pulse Award: Druski
Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year Award, recognizing her two-decade career spanning music, film, choreography and creative direction.
Lauryn Hill was presented with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, celebrating her lasting influence on music and culture following a tribute featuring fellow artists.
Biggest winners of the night
Several artists earned multiple wins during the ceremony:
Teyana Taylor – Icon of the Year, Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Actress, Video Director of the Year
Clipse – Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Collaboration
Cardi B – Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar – Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Collaboration
Kehlani – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year
Leon Thomas – Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
The ceremony also featured performances from Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver, French Montana and Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., The War and Treaty, and kwn, with MC Lyte returning as the show’s announcer.