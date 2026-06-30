Dave Chappelle visits San Diego mosque where three men were killed in May shooting, supports fundraising efforts

Comedian Dave Chappelle has visited a California mosque where three people were killed in a recent shooting, meeting with community members and encouraging support for the families affected by the attack. The visit comes as fundraising efforts continue to assist those impacted by the tragedy.

According to a video shared on Chappelle’s official Instagram account, the comedian traveled to the mosque to pay his respects following the shooting, which claimed the lives of three men who have been described as heroes for helping prevent an even greater loss of life.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the city’s largest mosque, left a security guard and two community members dead after authorities say 17-year-old Cain Lee Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Liam Vazquez opened fire outside the house of worship. Investigators say the two teens later shot at a landscaper in a drive-by attack before fleeing and dying by suicide in a nearby neighborhood.

During his visit, Chappelle met with members of the congregation and highlighted ongoing fundraising efforts to support the victims’ families. He urged those who are able to contribute to donate, saying the affected families need continued community support as they recover from the tragedy.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Police tape is pictured outside The Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD) on May 19, 2026 in San Diego, California. Three people were killed and two suspects are dead after a shooting at San Diego’s largest mosque. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

The shooting has prompted an outpouring of support from across the country, with community leaders and public figures joining calls to assist those affected. Dave Chappelle’s mosque visit adds to those efforts by drawing attention to relief initiatives and encouraging donations for the families of the victims.

While visiting the mosque, Chappelle spent time speaking with community members and offering condolences to those mourning the victims. His appearance focused on supporting those directly affected and raising awareness of the financial assistance being collected in the aftermath of the attack.