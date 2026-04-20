Dave Chappelle honors Eddie Murphy, says a ‘Chappelle’s Show’ reboot would need him

Dave Chappelle delivered a heartfelt tribute to Eddie Murphy during the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award, using the moment not only to honor a comedy legend but also to revisit the future of his own iconic series.

Speaking on stage in Los Angeles, Chappelle reflected on Murphy’s rise to fame and the unique pressures that came with it. He described Murphy as a trailblazer who reached the top of the entertainment industry at a time when few Black performers shared that level of global visibility. Chappelle noted how isolating that success could be, referencing Murphy’s era alongside cultural giants like Michael Jackson and Prince.

Dave Chappelle told a really sweet story about hanging with Eddie Murphy at his house two weeks ago as his grandkids played in the pool. They talked for the first time about Eddie’s late brother, Charlie, and Dave reveals it was Eddie who suggested he do a Chappelle’s Show movie… pic.twitter.com/ymMxv9BQfx — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 19, 2026

The tribute also turned personal. Chappelle recalled reconnecting with Murphy years after working closely with his late brother, Charlie Murphy, on Chappelle’s Show. During that conversation, Murphy suggested that Chappelle revisit the groundbreaking sketch series, possibly as a film.

Chappelle acknowledged the idea on stage, joking that Murphy himself would need to take on his brother’s roles if such a project were to happen. The exchange underscored the mutual respect between the two comedians and hinted at creative possibilities that fans have long speculated about.

The comments come amid a noticeable shift in Chappelle’s stance on reviving “Chappelle’s Show.” In a recent interview, he admitted he is now open to the idea after years of firmly rejecting it. The show, which debuted in 2003, became a cultural phenomenon for its sharp commentary on race, politics, and pop culture, only to see Chappelle famously walk away at the height of its success.

While no official reboot or film has been confirmed, Chappelle’s remarks suggest that revisiting the franchise is no longer off the table. For now, the tribute serves as both a celebration of Murphy’s legacy and a signal that one of comedy’s most influential voices may be ready to revisit unfinished work.