Fisk University’s proposed data center sparks heated town hall in Nashville

Fisk University leaders faced a packed room of frustrated residents, alumni and community members Monday night during the school’s first public town hall addressing its proposed data center, a project that has stirred mounting opposition in the North Nashville community. According to WKRN, attendees raised concerns ranging from noise and energy consumption to broader environmental impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver opened the meeting by acknowledging the area’s long history with industrial development, telling the crowd that the community has endured decades of harm from projects like landfills. WKRN reported that Oliver said she does not currently support the proposal given the unresolved questions surrounding its long term effects, adding, “I hear you when I say the hurt runs deep, so we don’t have time to play with this thing.”

Fisk University President Dr. Agenia Clark repeatedly emphasized that no final decisions have been made, framing the data center as just one piece of the school’s broader campus master plan. “This wasn’t a finished deal. This isn’t something that’s been finalized,” Clark said, according to WKRN’s coverage of the meeting.

Per the outlet, the university’s fact sheet describes the proposed Innovation Center as a roughly 100,000 square foot facility, with about 70,000 square feet set aside for data and technology operations and the remaining 30,000 square feet reserved for academic space, with an estimated power draw of up to 30 megawatts.

Clark also addressed rumors that the university planned to acquire additional land for the project, stating that Fisk has not yet chosen a development partner. “We don’t have a partner,” she said. “We’re determining those parameters.”

Even so, WKRN noted that many attendees remained skeptical following the meeting. Fisk alumnus Winston Wright, who launched a petition against the project, said it has now collected more than 16,000 signatures, comparing the situation to past harm caused by Interstate 40’s construction through the community.

Adding further uncertainty, Metro Council is reviewing proposed legislation that would require large data centers to sit at least half a mile from homes, schools, parks and community centers, a threshold the current site reportedly would not meet based on its proximity to nearby landmarks. Clark said the university intends to comply with whatever regulations are ultimately adopted.

Opposition continued building this week as the Black Mental Health Village announced it was suspending its partnership with Meharry Medical College over the school’s support for Fisk’s proposal.