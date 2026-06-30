Courtney A. Kemp’s hit Netflix series ‘Nemesis’ to return for season 2

Fans of “Nemesis” can prepare for more Coltrane Wilder and Isaiah Stiles.

Netflix has ordered a second season of the hit crime drama, according to Variety. After its May premiere, the show remained among the top shows on the streamer’s global top 10 English chart, peaking at No. 1 in its second week of availability thanks to word of mouth.

Starring Y’lan Noel as Wilder and Matthew Law as Stiles, the show from Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole paid homage to heist thrillers such as “Heat” with several twists and turns that left viewers wondering and clamoring almost immediately for a new season.

“Season two, we’re very grateful to have it… We’re going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer,” Marole, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said. “Make no mistakes, season two is going to be bigger and better.”

Kemp added, “I feel blessed to get a season 2. We thank the fans… it’s because of them — there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it and their huge social media response. We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Noel and Law can be seen listening to reviews of the show and the season 1 cliffhanger. With both men aware that the new season is on the way, each tries to get ahead of the other in sharing the news. Much like the show itself, Noel gets the upper hand, prompting Law to yell out his TV nemesis for old time’s sake.

“Nemesis” is Kemp’s first show since she exited her Starz deal and the “Power” universe. And so far, everyone is liking what she’s delivering at Netflix.

“Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with ‘Nemesis’ — a show that captivated audiences and never let go,” Nne Ebong, Netflix VP of Studio Scripted Series, UCAN, said. “Watching the global response has been extraordinary; this series resonated with fans in a way that was electric and far-reaching. Their vision, craft, and passion are unmatched, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this journey with them into Season 2.”