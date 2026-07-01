Druski explains why he believes his viral megachurch parody resonated with so many people

Comedian Druski says his viral megachurch parody was intended to do more than entertain. He explains that the sketch was meant to highlight behaviors he believes have become normalized in some churches while calling on audiences to think more critically about what they see.

Speaking with BET ahead of hosting the 2026 BET Awards, the comedian reflected on the skit that sparked widespread discussion online. Druski said the message resonated because it drew attention to issues that many people have overlooked. TheGrio has reported on how members of the Christian ministry responded to the viral skit.

“I think, I know I got the message across,” Druski said. “People go back and they realize this stuff has been in front of us the whole time. We’re not noticing it unless someone waves a red flag.” He added that comedy can serve a purpose beyond making people laugh. “That’s a comedian’s voice… to not only make people laugh in that moment, but to show truth of what’s really directly in front of us, but we just don’t see it. We’re blind to it,” he said.

Druski’s “controversial” skit, released in January, portrayed a fictional megachurch pastor delivering increasingly exaggerated sermons while satirizing prosperity preaching, church fundraising and luxury lifestyles. One scene featured the pastor claiming he had “impregnated” members of the congregation “with the word of God,” while another joked that he wore designer brands because they included the word “Christian” in their names.

The parody quickly went viral, earning praise from many viewers for its humor while drawing criticism from some members of the Christian community. Among those who responded was Pastor Michael Todd, who rejected suggestions that he financially exploits church members and described the video as “an attack on people’s lives of distraction.”

Druski later revisited the character during the opening of the 2026 BET Awards, recreating parts of the sketch with updated jokes. That skit included references to artists Latto and Teyana Taylor being “impregnated with the word of God” and jokes involving Tyler Perry and Stevie Wonder’s wealth.

The comedian’s latest comments suggest he views his comedy as social commentary rather than simply a comedy routine, saying its purpose was to encourage audiences to examine issues that may otherwise go unnoticed.