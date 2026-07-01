Ginuwine is officially off the market after proposing to Jannette Escartin

Ginuwine is off the market. TMZ exclusively confirmed that the R&B veteran, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, is engaged to 28-year-old Miami realtor Jannette Escartin after proposing to her in Washington, D.C., a couple of weeks ago.

Escartin told TMZ that she said yes, with the newly engaged couple sharing that they are happy and very much in love. According to the outlet, the pair first crossed paths in South Florida a couple of years ago and managed to keep their relationship almost entirely private before deciding to take the next step.

There was, however, one small hint hiding in plain sight. TMZ noted that just last week, Ginuwine commented “Mine” with a heart emoji on one of Escartin’s Instagram photos, a subtle signal of just how serious things had become between them.

At 55, Ginuwine has spent much of his recent years keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, which made the engagement news a surprise for many of his fans. His most notable previous relationship was with rapper Solé, whom he married in 2003. The two divorced in 2015 after more than a decade together but, as TMZ pointed out, have remained on good terms and successfully co-parented their blended family since the split.

As for what comes next, no wedding date has been announced yet. What is clear, however, is that both Ginuwine and Escartin are looking forward to the road ahead together.

The “Pony” singer’s engagement news comes as a welcome feel good moment for longtime fans who have followed his career since his breakout in the late 1990s. With the proposal now confirmed and the couple going public, it appears Ginuwine is fully ready to step into this new chapter.