Karamo Brown confirms he’s dating a ‘celebrity’ amid Jussie Smollett dating rumors

Looks like romance might be in the air for Reality TV star Karamo Brown and actor Jussie Smollett.

As rumors have taken over the timeline that the 45-year-old reality tv star and the 44-year-old actor were an item, Brown confirmed during an appearance on Carlos King’s podcast “Reality with the King,” on Tuesday that he is seeing someone famous.

“I am dating a celebrity,” Brown admitted after King asked.

While he later teases that the famous person is Wayne Brady, he does not actually say who.

On the same day, TMZ and several other outlets began reporting that the celebrity in question is Smollett. The rumors arrive nearly a year after Smollett first shared he was engaged to his former fiancé Jabari Redd and just weeks after Brown opened up about his experience while starring among the Fab 5 in Netflix’s reboot of “Queer Eye.”

Whomever Brown is dating, it sounds like it’s going well. The TV personality gushed about the person without naming them.

Karamo Brown speaks onstage during the Critics Choice Association’s Inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“I could get emotional. I’ve met my equal,” Brown said. “And it’s powerful when you meet someone who you feel 100 percent safe with, you feel 100 percent secure with, who you can just trust with your heart, because you know they are just a great human being, and they get everything. It’s special. It’s pretty amazing.”

He went as far as to say he and his new partner are “not taking it slow” and are actually “deep in love.”

However, he said the reason they’re not public yet is that “we don’t want comments.”

“We are protecting the love we have, because I do believe this is going to be my husband,” he explained, adding, “I believe this is going to be my forever person. I feel it every single day.”

Brown added that everything comes “easy” for them. “We just get each other. It’s constant laughter. It’s constant love. It’s just constant everything,” he said, adding that it was important for him to “protect what I’m doing” and keep things private.

While Smollett’s most recent public relationship was with Redd, Brown’s last public relationship was with his ex-fiancé, Ian Jordan. The couple ended things after 10 years together when they called off their engagement in 2020.