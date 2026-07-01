Family accepts GBI’s conclusion in deaths of Georgia twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis

More than a year after 19 year old twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were found dead at the top of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Georgia, their family says they are ready to accept the official determination of what happened.

People magazine reported that the twins’ aunt, Yasmine Brawner, shared a public statement on Facebook confirming that the family has accepted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s conclusion that the brothers’ deaths were self-inflicted.

The GBI originally described the case as a possible “murder suicide” after hikers discovered the twins’ bodies on March 8, 2025, before later clarifying through continued investigation that the injuries were self inflicted.

Qaadir and Naazir, both of Lawrenceville, Georgia, had been believed by relatives to be visiting friends in Boston at the time, according to People’s reporting. The family did not initially accept the findings and took additional steps to verify the conclusion independently.

“In our search for answers and clarity, we carefully reviewed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation case files and retained two independent homicide investigators who thoroughly reviewed the evidence and investigative records. We also obtained independent autopsy reviews,” Brawner wrote, as shared by People. She noted that all of those independent findings were consistent with the GBI’s ruling.

People also reported that evidence cited by investigators included records showing that Naazir had purchased the ammunition used in the gun, which was delivered to his home two days before the brothers traveled to the mountain.

Despite the pain of reaching this point, Brawner said the family remains focused on honoring the twins’ memory. “While this has been incredibly painful to accept, we remain committed to honoring Naazir and Qaadir’s memory, promoting mental health awareness, and helping others know they are not alone,” she wrote.

Per People’s coverage, Brawner also used the statement to thank everyone who contributed to the family’s GoFundMe, saying the donations helped cover burial costs, independent reviews and mental health counseling for the family.

The twins’ older sister, Kai’ree Powell, recalled her last conversation with her brothers to People, remembering how they had encouraged her to pursue dancing just two days before their bodies were found. “That was the last thing they said to me,” she said.