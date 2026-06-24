Family files wrongful death lawsuit alleging hazing ritual led to Wilberforce University freshman’s death

The family of a Wilberforce University freshman who died on campus earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging that an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual contributed to her death and that multiple people failed to intervene as her condition deteriorated.

Savanna Jones, who was completing her first year at the historically Black university in Ohio, died in April. Her family now claims her death was the result of an initiation event connected to an unofficial student group known as “the turtles.”

According to a lawsuit filed in Greene County and first reported by WHIO, Jones was allegedly participating in a ritual referred to as “crossing turtles” when she was required to consume an entire bottle of liquor despite the university’s prohibition on alcohol on campus.

The complaint alleges Jones became severely intoxicated during the event and eventually lost the ability to stand on her own. Family attorney Rex Elliott claims she was then carried back to her dormitory and left unattended for hours rather than receiving medical assistance.

“Nothing was done to stop the turtle crossing, and nothing was done to help Savanna when she became dangerously unresponsive,” Elliott told WHIO while discussing the allegations outlined in the lawsuit.

The wrongful death complaint names Wilberforce University, the school’s housing director, a student and dozens of unidentified individuals as defendants. The filing alleges those involved either participated in, facilitated or failed to stop the events that preceded Jones’ death.

Jones’ family says the lawsuit is about more than accountability. They hope it sparks broader conversations about student safety, hazing prevention and campus oversight.

Elliott said the family remains devastated by the loss but believes the legal action could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The lawsuit arrives as authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding Jones’ death. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that once its investigation is complete, findings will be forwarded to prosecutors for review to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Wilberforce University has not publicly responded to the allegations contained in the lawsuit. According to WHIO, university officials said they were reviewing requests for comment.

The allegations remain claims made in a civil lawsuit, and no court has yet ruled on the merits of the case. The litigation is expected to move forward as investigators and attorneys continue reviewing what happened during Jones’ final hours on campus.