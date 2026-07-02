‘Excited and disappointed’: Jaylen Brown speaks out after trade to 76ers

Jaylen Brown is sharing his reaction after news of his trade from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA.

“I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time,” Brown said in a statement posted on his social media. “I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge.”

The Marietta, Georgia-born athlete expressed that the decision, which comes after he played in Boston for a decade, is bittersweet.

“Saying goodbye isn’t easy when you’ve invested your heart into something,” he said.

News of Brown’s trade broke on Wednesday (July 1), after the 29-year-old was reportedly being shopped around by the Celtics. In Brown’s place, the 76ers will send the 36-year-old nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George to the Celtics.

Also Read:LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons

According to ESPN, the conversation around Brown’s trade has been taking place over the last few weeks. Boston was previously working out a deal to send him to the Milwaukee Bucks, along with two other unprotected first-round picks, in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks did not follow through, and now Antetokounmpo will instead head to Miami to play for the Heat.

The sports news outlet also reported that Brown had not requested to be traded out of Boston.

Brown played with the Celtics for 10 seasons after being selected by Boston with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He is a five-time NBA All-Star and was the Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP in 2024 when the Celtics won their 18th NBA Championship.

“As one chapter closes, another begins. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia,” Brown said in his statement. “Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation. I respect that, and I’m looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how — through the work.”