Massachusetts city sets curfew ahead of Cape Verde World Cup match

A Massachusetts city with one of the largest Cape Verdean communities in the U.S. will impose a temporary curfew during the night of Cape Verde’s World Cup match against Argentina on Friday (July 3).

Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues explained on Wednesday that a curfew will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday in some parts of the Boston suburb. The begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In areas where the curfew is being enforced, no one will be able to enter establishments that serve alcohol after 7 p.m., and last call will be at 9:30 p.m.

This comes after city police reported arresting 43 people on June 26 after Cape Verde tied with Saudi Arabia, according to the Boston Globe. As a reaction to reports of shootings, stabbing, and other violence, city officials requested the National Guard intervene.

“The purpose of this curfew is to protect public safety, reduce criminal activity associated with post-game celebrations, and enable police, fire and emergency personnel to effectively maintain order and respond to emergencies,” said Rodrigues, who is also Cape Verdean.

Also Read:Cape Verde makes World Cup history as smallest country to reach knockout rounds

Cape Verde has already made history not just by debuting at this Fifa World Cup 2026, but also by qualifying for the knockout rounds after going undefeated against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, drawing in each match. The nation, made up of a little over half a million people, is one of seven African countries to qualify for a spot in the Round of 32 bracket. As a result, the celebratory mood has been felt throughout Brockton, where 19% of residents are of Cape Verdean descent.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 26: Cabo Verde players celebrate after the 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Michael Steele / Getty Images

Rodrigues insisted on Tuesday that the vast majority of people in the community have been peaceful during postgame celebrations, and that some of the reported crimes were committed by outsiders.

“The City of Brockton will not tolerate criminals coming into our community and taking advantage of a joyous occasion to commit acts of violence,” he said. “The first arrest involved a person from Weymouth. 99.9 percent of people celebrated peacefully.”

Cape Verde is set to face off with Argentina on Friday in Miami.





