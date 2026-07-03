Alicia Brown, wife of Big Tigger, responds to Francesca Amiker’s defamation lawsuit against her

Alicia Brown, the wife of radio personality Big Tigger, is speaking out following a federal defamation lawsuit filed against her by his Atlanta V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker. According to CBS News, Amiker filed a suit alleging that Brown falsely insinuated the two were having an affair on June 30.

The legal filing comes weeks after Brown first went public on June 6 with allegations of infidelity and abuse involving Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan. Both Tigger and Amiker denied those claims at the time. However, Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Tigger was arrested on June 20 and charged with aggravated battery and child cruelty tied to an incident at his home on May 9. He was ordered to stay away from Brown and their shared children.

According to the lawsuit, Amiker claims Brown’s posts painted her as a “mistress/homewrecker” and someone who condoned violence against women, resulting in harassment and damage to her professional reputation. Amiker is seeking damages exceeding $75,000, along with attorney’s fees and a jury trial, while maintaining that her relationship with Tigger has always been professional. In a separate statement shared on Instagram, Amiker wrote, “The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself.”

Hours after news of the lawsuit broke, Brown addressed the situation through a statement posted to her Instagram, issued through her attorneys at Kessler & Solomiany. The statement noted that Brown and her husband had “shared and communicated everything” and expressed confidence that “the facts will come to light through the appropriate legal channels rather than through public speculation.” It also emphasized that the couple’s focus remains on protecting their children from further trauma. Brown captioned the post, “Unfortunately a lot is going to come out. Through my testimony and [my] husband[‘]s.”

Tigger also released his own statement following his arrest, writing that he “unequivocally” denies every allegation made against him and that he will “continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light.”

A source close to Amiker told The Shade Room that she is “in shock,” pointing to her decades-long career and Emmy recognition for her advocacy work, and insisting her involvement in the situation “couldn’t be farther from the truth.”