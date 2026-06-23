Big Tigger arrested in Georgia on aggravated battery and child cruelty charges

Former BET “Rap City” host and longtime radio personality Big Tigger was arrested in Georgia over Father’s Day weekend.

According to TMZ, the 53-year-old, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children on Saturday (June 20). He bonded out that same day after posting surety bonds totaling $10,000, with the majority of the amount tied to the aggravated battery charge.

The news of Tigger’s arrest comes two weeks after he was named as the lead suspect in a domestic abuse case involving his wife, Alicia Brown. While she issued a statement clarifying that she did not call her husband “an abuser,” the case remains ongoing. Tigger then spent four days away from his morning show on Atlanta’s V-103 before returning on June 12 to deny allegations that he ever abused Brown, nor did he have an affair with his co-host, Franchesca Amiker.

“Over the past several days, there has been significant public discussion and speculation regarding my personal life,” Tigger said in a statement at the time. “I understand this can happen when you are a public figure, and I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. … It’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.”

In a statement to TMZ, he categorically denied the allegations and accusations made about him by his wife and asked for “grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment.”

Despite the arrest being made public, Tigger has yet to step away from his V-103 morning show, nor has he publicly addressed the incident, save for an Instagram post where he posted a message saying, “Life is a cruel teacher. She loves to give you the test first and the lesson later.”