Jay-Z, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, and hundreds of A-listers descend on the Hamptons for Michael Rubin’s 2026 White Party

Michael Rubin brought back his annual Fourth of July White Party after in a big way Wednesday night, drawing hundreds of celebrities across music, sports, and entertainment to his oceanfront estate in Bridgehampton, New York after a one-year hiatus.

Ahead of America’s 250th celebration, the guest list was stacked with Black culture heavy hitters. Jay-Z hit some moves on the dance floor while Teyana Taylor, who was presented the Icon of the Year Award by Janet Jackson in one of the BET Awards’ most emotional moments, was among the notable celebs at the Hamptons bash.

Cardi B, who performed at the BET Awards and led Sunday night with six nominations, performed at the White Party. According to Page Six, Alicia Keys sang “Empire State of Mind” just before a fireworks display, with Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne also taking the stage.

Attendees also included Travis Scott, Quavo, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Wilson, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Mike Tyson, Ciara, Winnie Harlow, Shaboozey, and Tobey Maguire, who’ close company with Ice Spice sparked dating rumors. Tom Brady, Alex Rodriguez, and J Balvin were also in attendance, according to ESPN and TMZ.

The Fanatics CEO threw the party a day earlier than usual, moving it from July 4 to July 2, in what many interpreted as a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding taking place July 3. Rubin was careful not to confirm that, telling People, “We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn’t change it because of that date.” Food came from New York restaurants Cucina Alba, Lucali, and Red Hook Tavern.