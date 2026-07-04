Author Tomi Adeyemi says she won’t watch her own book’s movie adaptation

Tomi Adeyemi, author of the bestselling novel “Children of Blood and Bone,” has publicly distanced herself from the upcoming film adaptation of her own book, raising new questions about the state of the long-anticipated project. World of Reel reported that Adeyemi took to social media to voice her frustrations, despite having co-written the screenplay and serving as an executive producer on the film.

In a series of posts shared to her Instagram story, Adeyemi made clear she wanted to draw a firm line between herself and the movie. “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work,” she wrote. “That’s all.” She went on to tell fans that going forward, the best way to support her would be to purchase any edition of the “Children of Blood and Bone” trilogy from an independent children’s bookstore, specifically naming Books of Wonder in New York City.

Adeyemi also confirmed she has intentionally avoided the finished film altogether. “And lastly since someone asked, I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it,” she wrote, adding, “It’s been painful holding this back from you all.” She closed her message with an apology to fans who may have felt she didn’t care about the project, writing, “I will always care about US more than any glitter.”

According to World of Reel, the film has already faced some turbulence ahead of release. The outlet reported that footage screened at CinemaCon in April was met with a lukewarm reception, and Paramount’s decision to schedule the film for a January 15, 2027, release, a date often associated with lower expectation titles, only added to speculation about its status.

The production also underwent reshoots earlier this year, per the outlet, though the exact reason behind Adeyemi’s decision to step back remains unclear.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose previous credits include “The Woman King” and “The Old Guard,” the film adaptation follows a young woman on a quest to restore magic stolen from her people in a West African-inspired fantasy kingdom.

The ensemble cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tosin Cole and Regina King.