Ex-NFL player and sportscaster Marcellus Wiley arrested on domestic battery charge in Florida

Marcellus Wiley’s rocky year just got worse. The former NFL defensive end turned television analyst spent part of the July 4 holiday behind bars in Florida after being taken into custody on a domestic battery charge, TMZ Sports reported Saturday.

Jail records reviewed by the outlet show the 51-year-old was booked into the Orange County Jail on Friday and remains held without bond. What sparked the arrest, and who Wiley allegedly clashed with, hasn’t been disclosed. TMZ said it contacted Wiley’s camp for a response but had not heard back by the time of publication.

The booking comes just weeks after Wiley was already fighting to clear his name in a separate legal battle. Four accusers came forward in April with sexual assault claims against him, allegations he flatly rejected the following month during an appearance on his own podcast. He framed the accusations as a coordinated attempt to damage his reputation, telling listeners it amounted to “assassination by accusation” and insisting his accusers were “trying by lying.”

Wiley’s rise to prominence began on the football field, where the Buffalo Bills took him in the second round of the 1997 draft. Over a career that stretched nearly a decade, he suited up for the Chargers, Cowboys and Jaguars, notching a Pro Bowl berth in 2001 off the back of a 13-sack season in San Diego, still the high-water mark of his playing days.

Retirement from the field didn’t mean stepping out of the spotlight. Wiley reinvented himself as a broadcaster, landing prominent roles at both ESPN and Fox Sports, where he became a regular fixture on the networks’ sports debate programming and built a second career as one of the more recognizable voices in the genre.

For now, the fresh charge leaves Wiley facing renewed scrutiny just as the earlier allegations were still playing out publicly, with no word yet from his legal team on how he intends to respond.