Trump supporters took shelter in the African American History Museum during the July 4 storm. The internet had thoughts.

Thousands of visitors attending the Freedom 250 celebration on the National Mall on July 4 ended up in an unexpected NMAAHC shelter situation after severe thunderstorms forced a mass evacuation of the event, and the irony was not lost on social media.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Freedom 250 organizers directed all attendees to leave the grounds and seek shelter in nearby buildings. Freedom 250 is the non-profit organization established by President Trump and his supporters to celebrate America’s big birthday milestone. The NMAAHC was listed as one of several designated shelter locations, and the museum filled quickly, with NBC News reporting it reached capacity, leaving more than 1,000 people outside the building in the rain. According to a Threads post by @millesini, the moment was striking enough to go viral.

TheGrio has extensively covered the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to target the museum, including a March 2025 executive order that accused the Smithsonian of operating under a “divisive, race-centered ideology” and put Vice President JD Vance in charge of removing what the administration called “improper ideology” from its exhibits. TheGrio also reported on the White House ordering a sweeping review of all Smithsonian museums ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday, with instructions to replace content the administration deemed too partisan.

(Screenshot of video by @ben_von_klemperer/Instagram)

The juxtaposition of Freedom 250 attendees who likely support the president against the physical building whose mission he has tried to undermine, set off a wave of reactions online. A Threads post from user @millesini read: “A huge storm hit Washington D.C., forcing MAGAts to shelter in an African American Museum. By their logic… This is a message from God.”

One eyewitness, journalist Sami Gold, posted on X: “Currently trying to evade the DC storm by staying in the African American Museum with 5,000 Trump supporters.”

Some of those sheltering outside sang “God Bless America” and other patriotic songs while waiting for the weather to clear, per NBC News. The storm delayed Trump’s speech, which had been scheduled for 9:45 p.m., and pushed back the fireworks show that was expected to cap the evening’s festivities. Attendees were eventually allowed to return to the Mall once conditions improved.

The NMAAHC shelter July 4 moment landed as one of the more talked-about images from a chaotic holiday evening in the nation’s capital.