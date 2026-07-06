Aaliyah tribute, Doug E. Fresh’s all-star set and T.I. with an orchestra close out ESSENCE Fest 2026

ESSENCE Fest saved one of its biggest emotional swings for last.



On Sunday night, the Caesars Superdome moved from George Clinton’s Mothership to Doug E. Fresh’s surprise-filled hip-hop revue, through a lovingly staged Aaliyah tribute and into T.I.’s orchestral finale. It was sprawling, occasionally uneven and, at its best, exactly the kind of only-at-ESSENCE lineup that can turn a concert into a living timeline of Black music.



George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic kicked off the evening.



Rapper Big Boi joined Clinton and legendary Funkadelic guitarist Michael Hampton onstage for a trippy spoken word performance. Scottie Clinton tore into “Jump Around,” Kim Burrell brought gospel power to “Let Me Ride,” and Durand Bernarr took on “Atomic Dog” as members of Omega Psi Phi hopped behind him. Attorney Ben Crump even got into the spirit, throwing up the fraternity’s signature hooks on stage.



The set was pure P-Funk spectacle, fitting for an artist whose catalog gave Black music classics including “Flash Light,” “One Nation Under a Groove” and “Atomic Dog.” Fittingly, it all ended with the Mothership ascending.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic perform during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Then Doug E. Fresh raised the bar and kept it there.



The hip-hop legend dedicated his show to the late Rob Base, who died in May at 59, before leading the Superdome through the rapper’s enduring party anthem, “It Takes Two.”



From there, Fresh turned the stage into a revolving door of Black music memories. Whodini’s “Friends” became the perfect setup for Scarface, who ran through “Mary Jane,” “Smile” and “My Block.” MC Lyte followed with classics including “Self Destruction,” “Cold Rock a Party” and “Ruffneck.” The biggest surprise from Doug E. Fresh’s set was R&B crooner Tevin Campbell who delivered “I’m Ready” and “Can We Talk,” while Too $hort kept the party going with “Blow the Whistle.”



Fresh also slowed things down to dedicate Marvin Sapp’s performance of “Never Would Have Made It” to the late Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, who died June 27 at 90. Then, in true Doug E. Fresh fashion, he stopped the emotional run mid-song so the viral remix could take over.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Doug E. Fresh performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Josh Brasted / Getty Images

That made the next stretch of the show tougher.



Public Enemy’s straight-ahead set cooled the room from where this reporter sat. It was not so much a bad performance as a sequencing issue. After Doug E. Fresh spent his entire set making every few minutes feel like another surprise, a traditional Public Enemy performance felt more static and may have played better earlier in the night.



Kountry Wayne’s comedy set followed, creating another sharp tonal shift. People laughed, but the placement felt disjointed, and the Superdome’s acoustics made portions of his set difficult to follow. A Coca-Cola karaoke moment eventually reset the room and lifted the energy just in time for the night’s most anticipated tribute.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy perform during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

And the Aaliyah tribute was worth the wait.



Curated by Missy Elliott, “Aaliyah: One in a Million, Forever” marked 30 years since the singer’s landmark “One in a Million” album. It also honored an artist with a special connection to ESSENCE Fest. Aaliyah performed at the festival’s inaugural event in 1995 as a teenager.



Mya opened the tribute with “Back & Forth,” dressed in an oversized red leather warm-up suit and perched atop a basketball hoop, a clear nod to the gym setting and streetwear of Aaliyah’s 1994 debut video.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Mya performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Ryan Destiny, Normani, Chlöe and Sevyn Streeter followed, taking turns with some of Aaliyah’s most beloved songs while recreating elements of her choreography and signature looks. Ryan Destiny performed “If Your Girl Only Knew,” Normani took on “Try Again” and “Rock the Boat,” Chlöe tackled songs including “Are You That Somebody?” and Sevyn Streeter delivered “4 Page Letter.”



Mya returned for “At Your Best (You Are Love),” one of the smartest pairings of the tribute. Her light, high register captured the softness of Aaliyah’s original without losing the sound fans have known as distinctly Mya’s for nearly three decades.

The women sounded good. The choreography was sharp. More importantly, none of them appeared to be trying to become Aaliyah. The styling honored her while still flattering each performer, and the joy on their faces made it clear how proud they were of what they had created together.



Elliott also paused the performance for a reflection on her late friend and collaborator. Video messages followed from stars including Ciara, T-Boz, Janet Jackson, Timbaland, Ginuwine, Monica and Queen Latifah before all five performers reunited for the finale.



By then, the tribute had become the emotional high point of the night.



NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: T.I. performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

T.I. closed out the show in a black tuxedo, backed by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. The pairing gave familiar records including “What You Know” and “Whatever You Like” a much bigger frame, with live strings and orchestral arrangements surrounding the Atlanta rapper’s catalog.



Sunday night’s best moments were undeniable. Doug E. Fresh reminded the Superdome what a master of ceremonies actually does. Five women gave Aaliyah her flowers. And somewhere between the Mothership and the orchestra, ESSENCE Fest closed with what it has always done best: putting generations of Black music in the same room and letting them talk to each other.