Grambling State alumnus Eric Washington remembered after deadly LA shooting on July 4

A Fourth of July celebration in Compton turned deadly after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex, leaving two people dead and three others injured. Among those killed was Eric Washington, a respected public servant, community violence intervention advocate, and Grambling State University alumnus who dedicated his career to serving Watts and Compton. As authorities continue investigating the shooting, friends, colleagues, and members of the HBCU community are remembering Washington for his commitment to community service in the neighborhoods he called home.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at about 11:20 p.m. on July 4 at the New Wilmington Arms Apartments in the 700 block of West Laurel Street. Investigators said five people were struck by gunfire while a large Fourth of July celebration was underway. As reported by HBCUBuzz, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while Washington, who was also declared dead at the scene, was later transported to a hospital because a crowd had gathered at the location. Another man was hospitalized in critical condition while two female victims, an adult and a juvenile, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or disclosed a possible motive. No arrests have been announced. Washingon’s shooting has drawn particular attention because of his long record of public service. Known to many as “E. Wash.,” he most recently served as a field deputy for California Assemblymember Mike Gipson. He also worked with the Watts Gang Task Force and the Watts Rising Collaborative, focusing on violence intervention, community engagement, and connecting residents with resources.

Washington’s educational journey reflected his commitment to public service. He earned an associate degree in political science from El Camino College Compton Center and later completed a bachelor’s degree focused on constitutional law at the University of North Texas. He went on to earn a Master of Public Administration from Grambling State University, where he also became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Friends, fraternity brothers, and community leaders have remembered Washington as someone dedicated to serving others. Congressional candidate Shonique Williams paid tribute, writing that he “devoted his life to pouring into his community” and had hoped to seek elected office in the future. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha and the Grambling State community have also shared messages honoring his legacy of leadership and service.

According to KTLA, the shooting occurred less than an hour before another fatal shooting approximately 1.5 miles away in Compton, where one man was killed and another injured. Authorities have not indicated whether the incidents are connected. Investigators continue to seek information about the Eric Washington Compton shooting. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact its Homicide Bureau or submit anonymous tips through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

As the investigation continues, community members are remembering Washington not only for his professional accomplishments. He is also remembered fondly for the work he dedicated to reducing violence and supporting neighborhoods throughout Watts and Compton. His death has left a significant void among those who worked alongside him to improve public safety and strengthen the community.