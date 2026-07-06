‘Sage the entire building’: The most hilarious reactions to Trump supporters sheltering at the ‘Blacksonian’ during Freedom 250

During the July 4 festivites on the National Mall, hundreds of people who attended the Freedom 250 celebration being held by President Donald Trump were ordered to shelter at the National Musuem of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). An early report from writer Sami Gold on the grounds at the NMAAHC showcased exactly how it looked inside, with some attendees even singing “God Bless America” to pass the time.

Naturally, social media had other thoughts about what was going on at the venue coloquially referred to as the “Black Smithsonian.”

On Sunday, as more video and reporting of the event began to surface, one Twitter user kept it very blunt about what needed to occur after the festivites were over.

“Dear National Museum of African American History and Culture, Sage the ENTIRE building,” the user wrote.

Dear National Museum of African American History and Culture,



Sage the ENTIRE building. — MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 (@AzPetrich) July 5, 2026

“I woulda started blasting Malcolm X speeches through the speakers, repeatedly,” another person wrote. The responses only snowballed from there, even as the Trump Administration once again has set its sights on the Smithsonian, arguing that leadership has embraced “extreme political activism.”

See some of the best reactions to the most talked about moment from Freedom 250 that had zero to do with fireworks below.

The Ancestors definitely might have been up to something, not gonna hold you.

I- Okay, now wait a minute.

I woulda started blasting Malcolm X speeches through the speakers, repeatedly. https://t.co/wBQupgGWG0 — Ella Septima-Hamer (@jbrous41) July 5, 2026

Like, which period of Malcolm are we talking about here, pre-Mecca or post-Mecca?

Sometimes the perfect statement just … exists.

“Tales From The Hood?!” Okay, this one might have been a little too perfect.

Wait, so not only did the storm hit their DC event, but they also had to shelter in an African American museum??? 😳



Oh lawd Mother Nature is coming for these mfs. pic.twitter.com/nk5aP5dH6k — Noah Prince (@money2tweets) July 5, 2026

If there is one being that is undefeated, it is indeed Mother Nature.

BREAKING: YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP! Thousands of Trump supporters in D.C. are forced to shelter inside the African American Museum — known as the "Blacksonian" — after a massive storm washed out their gathering.



There's a blunt metaphor for you…



The very same MAGA buffoons who… pic.twitter.com/JWsDBLdrFh — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) July 5, 2026

And they say irony is dead.