‘A special soul’: Family of missing Mississippi teen shares heartbreaking update as search is called off

The family of a Mississippi teen is asking for space after a on Horn Island, Mississippi, on Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, Christopher Wells Sr, who has been identified as the grandfather of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, said the family hoped for a positive outcome in the search but is now calling for answers and for the community to hold them up in prayer.

“My daughter Christine, and her husband Elmore prayed for a positive outcome but they also had to prepare themselves for the worst,” he wrote. “Now that my grandson has been found it’s time for answers, but be mindful they need space and need to grieve there has been enough finger pointing let law enforcement do their job.”

DNA testing will be used to determine if the body found on the island is that of Wells, according to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd. However, Lynd stated that “there is no reason to believe it is not him.”

On Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office directed a search over land and water for two days since the teen went missing, according to the Clarion Ledger. Horn Island is located nearly 10 miles off the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and is accessible only by private boat, according to the National Park Service.

Wells was reportedly with friends on a boat when he was last seen on Saturday. His mother, Christine Wonsley, said he had been separated from his phone and did not know when he left Horn Island or who he was with. In a Facebook post on Monday, she thanked family and first responders for helping with the search while also asking for a moment of privacy as the family attempted to navigate a tragic loss.

“I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days,” she wrote. “His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve.”