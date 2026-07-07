Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrested in Alabama on drug charges

Andrew Gillum, the former Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor, was arrested in Alabama on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities say Gillum was taken into custody in Daphne before being released, while additional details about the incident remain limited.

As reported by Local10, former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was arrested last week in Daphne, Alabama, on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online jail records.

Gillum, 46, was arrested on the evening of July 2 and later released from custody. Authorities have not yet disclosed additional details about the circumstances leading to the arrest. The Daphne Police Department has not publicly released the arrest report.

The latest arrest places Andrew Gillum back in the public spotlight after several previous legal and personal controversies in recent years.

Gillum, who served as mayor of Tallahassee, Fla., from 2014 to 2018, narrowly lost Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial election to Ron DeSantis in one of the state’s closest gubernatorial races. In 2020, Andrew Gillum made national headlines after police found him in what authorities described as an intoxicated state inside a Miami Beach hotel room. Officers reported discovering small bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, though no criminal charges were filed in that incident. Gillum later acknowledged drinking alcohol but denied using methamphetamine.

Gillum also faced federal legal challenges in 2023 when he stood trial on charges related to alleged corruption and campaign finance violations. He was acquitted of charges accusing him of lying to the FBI in the case. The Grio reported on Feds seeking to drop the corruption charges against Andrew Gillum in 2023.

As of Tuesday, Andrew Gillum had not publicly commented on the Alabama arrest. Authorities have also not announced whether additional charges or court proceedings are expected as the case moves forward.