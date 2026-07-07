Nipsey Hussle’s children receive inheritance as estate case comes to an end

Nipsey Hussle’s two children have received their share of his estate, more than seven years after the Los Angeles rapper was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in the city’s Crenshaw district. The latest news delivers closure on a probate case that outlasted a murder trial, a guardianship war, and multiple rounds of litigation.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Emani Asghedom, 17, and her brother Kross, 9, were paid out in cash and other assets from an estate reportedly worth an estimated $11 million. The estate is run by Nipsey’s older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom. TheGrio previously covered Blacc Sam’s vision for the Marathon brand following the unveiling of Nipsey Hussle Square in February, where he outlined the family’s plans to scale Nipsey’s blueprint for Black ownership into a national model. TheGrio also covered Emani’s high school graduation in May, where she walked with Blacc Sam by her side and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The payout resolves a years-long dispute between Blacc Sam and Emani’s mother, Tanisha Foster, who contended over the inheritance before the two sides reached a resolution last year. Kross, whose mother is actress Lauren London, had a less contentious path through the probate process. No figures were disclosed publicly on how the assets were split between the two children.

Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom, was 33 when he was shot and killed on March 31, 2019. His killer, Eric Holder, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2023 and sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

The estate payout closes the most contested chapter of a legal process that stretched across six years, touching guardianship battles, trademark disputes over the Marathon Continues slogan, and an initial estate valuation that came in at just over $4 million before growing through the expansion of his business interests.