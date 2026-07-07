‘Never forgotten’: Fundraiser for Nolan Wells reaches six figures overnight as tributes pour in

Friends and family are continuing to remember Nolan Wells, the Mississippi teen whose body was discovered Monday on Horn Island after he’d been reported missing Saturday. As his tragic passing has sent shockwaves through his family, his community and online, thousands of people have donated to a GoFundMe to assist his parents in laying their child to rest.

The fund, established by Allayah Denis, has raised over $105,000 and counting as of Tuesday afternoon.

“While no words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, we are deeply grateful for every person who searched, prayed, shared his story, and stood beside our family during these difficult days,” Dennis wrote on the page.

She added, “As we begin the painful journey of laying Nolan to rest, we are asking for help to ease the financial burden placed on our family. Funds raised will be used for funeral and memorial expenses, celebration of life services, and any additional costs associated with honoring Nolan’s memory. Any remaining funds will help support the family as they navigate the difficult days ahead.”

On Facebook, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, asked for privacy as the family continues to mourn Nolan’s loss and that the only official GoFundMe account associated with the family is the one established by Davis.

“Thank you everyone for all the support, love and prayers,” she began. “Everyone if there are any articles stating I or my husband have made statements or comment regarding the loss of our son Nolan Wells, WE HAVE NOT MADE ANY STATEMENTS TO ANYONE OR ANY OUTLET. Please respect our privacy and allow us to grieve.”

Police are currently investigating Nolan’s death to see if any foul play was involved.

The teen was seen boating with friends on July 4, when he was reported missing on Saturday afternoon. Wells’ disappearance and what happened to him have since garnered national attention and online.