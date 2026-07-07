Investigation into Nolan Wells’ death intensifies as authorities question viral beach video and offer early timeline of events

Hours after the body recovered from the northwestern portion of Horn Island, Mississippi, was identified as 18-year-old Nolan Wells, police have begun investigating his death. While they do not suspect foul play, investigators are looking into all potential factors.

Per WLOX, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter stated the investigation into Wells’ passing was active, but urged the public to “allow time for the case to develop and the family to grieve.”

“Number one, give the family space and time. They are still processing this tragic event, and all of Nolan’s close friends. And we’re still waiting for 100% confirmation,” Sheriff Ledbetter said. “I’ll assure you that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, we’re looking at this whole case just like we would any other case. And we’re going to be as thorough as we can.”

Ledbetter appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, informing the public that investigators believe Wells drowned. However, a widely circulated TikTok video, believed to have been taken just before Wells went missing, is also being included in the investigation.

In the clip, a group of people can be seen having a heated confrontation on Horn Island, surrounded by dozens of others. Although the video has prompted internet sleuths to weigh in, authorities have yet to connect it to Wells’ disappearance.

According to Ledbetter, Wells was traveling with a group of friends on a boat that left from a private dock in the Ocean Springs area. The teen was not in the same boat as the group when it returned.

In an interview on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, the sheriff said authorities believe Wells opted to stay on the island while his friends went back.

Around midnight Sunday, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, alerted police that her son had not returned from the island. Several agencies joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Wells, including the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the U.S. National Park Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, and the United Cajun Navy. Wells’ body was discovered Monday morning by a U.S. Park Service ranger.

An autopsy for Wells was scheduled for Tuesday. A GoFundMe established for Wells’ family to assist with funeral costs and more has raised over $100,000 since it was established on Monday. Allayah Denis, a family friend of Wells, wrote that the teen was “a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.”