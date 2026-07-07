Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Travis Scott bring standout style to ‘The Odyssey’ premiere

“The Odyssey” had its world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday (July 5) night, and the cast turned the red carpet into something worth talking about well before the film opens on July 17.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were among the headliners on the carpet for “The Odyssey” premiere fashion moment of the week. According to BuzzFeed, Zendaya wore not one but two looks during the evening, first arriving in a sleek, futuristic fringe gown, then changing into a second gown with leaf detailing for later in the night. Holland showed up in a sharp double-breasted suit. TheGrio previously reported on Lupita Nyong’o’s response to the online backlash over her casting as Helen of Troy, where she pushed back on critics including Elon Musk and made clear she was not interested in defending herself to anyone who questioned whether a Black woman could play the world’s most beautiful woman. TheGrio also covered Alec Baldwin’s public defense of Nyong’o, in which he called her the most beautiful woman in the world and went directly at Musk for amplifying conservative attacks on the casting.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (L-R) Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Zendaya attend ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Nyong’o arrived in a sleeveless silver gown and stood her ground on a carpet that felt like a direct answer to months of internet noise. Charlize Theron came in an elegant black gown with white gloves. Robert Pattinson kept it clean in a tailored gray suit. Himesh Patel’s dark suit featured beaded detailing on the lapels. Travis Scott arrived in a dark pinstripe suit with sunglasses. John Leguizamo flashed a peace sign on the carpet. Prosper Nwafor and Jourdan Robson-Lawrence were also in attendance.

Jameela Jamil wore a sleeveless black gown with sunglasses. Mia Goth went with an off-shoulder textured white gown and a blue flower accessory. Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas posed together, with Nolan in a black suit and Thomas in a white blazer with black pants.

“The Odyssey” premiere fashion roundup closes with the film set to open in theaters July 17.