Why so many in Black America see themselves in the story of Nolan Wells

The story of a Black teenage boy who went missing in Mississippi during a boating trip with his predominantly white friend group before he was found dead is bringing up a lot of different emotions and reactions for so many.

In addition to fear, frustration, grief, and despair for the family of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, who went missing on Saturday, July 4 while partying on Horn Island during the busy holiday weekend, there are also many Black folks expressing what it’s like to be “the only one” in a predominantly white space or group.

“There aren’t enough conversations about Black people that survived hate induced, murder attempts at the hands of peers under the guise of ‘joking around.’ Too many of us have these stories,” Nicole Walters-Csillag wrote in a post on Threads.

While little is publicly known about the dynamics of Wells’ friendships and the facts surrounding the case remain limited—even as internet sleuths analyze out-of-context video clips and grainy photos—the online discourse has evolved into a much larger conversation about this uniquely isolating and at times dangerous experience. Across TikTok, X, and Threads, Black users are sharing stories about what it was like to be the only Black person in a friend group, family, school, workplace, sports team, college organization, and more.

“We are seeing story after story of black kids who were in similar situations as Nolan. They were the ‘only one.’ The only difference is the people telling their stories lived to tell about it,” author Ella Thompson wrote in a post on Threads.

One user on Threads shared, “I went to an all white high school and only had white friends. My mom finally allowed me to go to a party senior year. There was coke and guns and kids f—n everywhere. I came back to school and immediately started hanging out with the three other Black kids until I graduated.”

“I went to a predominately white prep school. Nolan Wells’s death has triggered TF out of me,” Demetria Lucas wrote before sharing some of her experiences which included witnessing a Black student be called “snowflake” ironically instead of his name and another white student wearing a KKK belt and claiming he has no issue with Black people just n-words.

In addition to the individual accounts of growing up going to all-white schools, or feeling out of place or unsafe around white friends, there is also footage circulating of multiple instances of Black teens and young adults being victimized for “jokes” at the expense of their physical safety.

In one such video, a white family is paddling down a body of open water when they encounter a Black teen boy being heckled by the group he’s with as he’s being left in water he doesn’t feel secure enough to navigate. His group does not take his concerns seriously and even makes monkey noises as the family helps him get to safety, completely appalled by what they just witnessed.

In another video, a Black teen girl is pleading with two white boys not to dunk her in a pool as she doesn’t want to get her hair wet. Fully ignoring the boundary, they eventually force her into the pool.

“I used to think my black parents were ‘over reacting’ but thank GOD they did,” Reality TV star Ciara Miller posted.

Another user on Threads added, “I grew up wealthy in predominantly white spaces. I swam competitively (12x Junior Olympian) and was a competitive equestrian. I used to roll my eyes when my mom was on every away trip, every training trip, EVERYTHING. After what happened to Nolan, I need to call my mom and apologize in the morning. Because I’m realizing that yes she was a tiger mom BUT she also wanted to keep me safe.”

Non-Black individuals, especially white parents, have been surprisingly receptive. Some are even sharing their own experiences of ensuring their children look out for their Black peers and ways they openly speak to their own children about how to be welcoming and kind to everyone they encounter.

Among the reactions, there has also been a fair bit of those who feel tragedies like this are further proof that this is the toll for Black families seeking out progress, especially when it means placing their children in predominantly white spaces.

“The stories for days that we have for what we experienced. None of this is our fault,” one user wrote, adding, “Whatever choices our parents or we made that led to our schooling or home life in majority white spaces is never justification for the behavior endured.”

Someone else on Threads added, “My heart is hurting today. Thinking of Nolan Wells and his family. Watching the different ways Black folks are reacting on social media. Anger, hurt, fear. Black folks trying to place blame on those racist kids AND also wanting to blame Nolan parents. Remembering my grandma while growing up in Trinidad and Tobago teaching me how to be safe when someone calls me the n word. This is not only a North America occurance. Anti-black racism is GLOBAL.”