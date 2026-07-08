Questions mount after Ill. man, Jerard Jackson, found dead near Electric Forest festival in Michigan

The Electric Forest festival remains the focus of two ongoing investigations after Michigan State Police confirmed that a missing Illinois man was found dead near the festival grounds.

Authorities continue searching for answers in the separate death of a newborn whose body was discovered in a portable toilet during the annual music festival. According to Billboard, Michigan State Police said 28-year-old Jerard Jackson of Illinois was reported missing on June 29 after attending the Electric Forest festival in Rothbury, Michigan. His body was later found in a wooded area near his parked rental vehicle.

Earlier that morning, troopers responded to Jackson’s campsite after he reported an alleged criminal incident involving a friend. After interviewing those involved, investigators concluded that no criminal incident had occurred, and Jackson reportedly left the venue shortly afterward. Authorities said Jackson left behind his cellphone and other personal belongings. His rental vehicle was later located in the Rothbury area with his wallet and keys inside before officers discovered his body in nearby woods.

According to investigators, preliminary findings indicate Jackson died by suicide, and police said there is no evidence of foul play. The discovery comes as authorities continue investigating another case connected to the Electric Forest festival. On the final day of the June 25–28 event, a sanitation worker found the body of a newborn inside a portable toilet in the Good Life camping area.

Michigan State Police said an autopsy has been completed, but investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s final report to determine the infant’s cause of death. Officials have not released information about the baby’s race, gender or health before the discovery. Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the infant’s death, and authorities have not identified any suspects or persons of interest. In a statement, Michigan State Police said the investigation remains “active and ongoing” and continues to be treated as a top priority.

Jackson’s family has publicly challenged investigators’ preliminary conclusion that he died by suicide. According to a Facebook post shared by Jackson’s aunt, reshared by Atlanta Black Star, Jackson traveled to the Electric Forest festival with a group of friends after renting a truck and driving everyone from Illinois. They allege the group returned home without him after he disappeared. “He had no history of mental illness,” a family member said, rejecting what they described as an inaccurate narrative about Jackson’s mental state. The relative also said Jackson was the only Black person in the group and questioned what happened between his disappearance and the discovery of his body.

Officials said investigators are following up on leads to determine exactly what happened. Anyone with information about the infant investigation is encouraged to contact Michigan State Police or submit an anonymous tip through the state’s MichTip reporting system.