MC Sparky D, pioneering female battle rapper of the Roxanne Wars, dies at 61

MC Sparky D, one of hip-hop’s first female battle rappers and a defining voice in the Roxanne Wars, has died at 61, according to a statement shared by Okayplayer. Her real name was Doreen C. Broadnax, and she was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Complex, citing Okayplayer, confirmed MC Sparky D’s death on July 4, 2026. No cause of death was given.

Sparky D launched her career in 1985 with “Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through),” a direct response record aimed at Roxanne Shanté, who had risen to fame with “Roxanne’s Revenge,” her answer to UTFO’s “Roxanne Roxanne.” The flood of response records that followed became the Roxanne Wars, one of hip-hop’s earliest rivalries. TheGrio previously covered the death of UTFO rapper Kangol Kid, who helped spark the Roxanne Wars before passing away in 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

At the height of the feud, Sparky D and Shanté began performing together at shows, sometimes wearing boxing gloves to play up the rivalry. They captured those battles on record with 1985’s “Round 1.” Sparky D continued releasing music throughout the decade, including “He’s My DJ” with Kool DJ Red Alert and her 1988 debut album “This Is Sparky D’s World.”

Tributes came quickly. DJ Premier wrote on Instagram: “One of the 1st Female Battle MC’s representing Brownsville Brooklyn, NY. Her relentless voice and delivery made her an instant force to be reckoned with.” He also noted that he and Nas were able to give Sparky D her flowers on their recent record “BOUQUET.” MC Sha-Rock wrote: “The HIP HOP WORLD has taken a tremendous loss. RIP to our sister Doreen Broadnax aka Sparky D.”

Away from rap, Broadnax overcame drug addiction and dedicated her life to ministry after relocating to Atlanta in 2004. She founded Treasure Ministries and won a Gospel Choice Award in 2007 for “This Is for the Church.”