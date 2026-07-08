Everything we know about the Nolan Wells search and investigation, so far

The death of 18 year old Nolan Xavier Wells has left a Mississippi community grieving and searching for answers after what began as a Fourth of July outing ended in tragedy. Drawing on reporting from WLOX and other outlets, here’s how the case has unfolded since the holiday weekend.

It started on Saturday, July 4, when Wells traveled to Horn Island, a remote barrier island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with a group of friends on a boat trip for the holiday. According to WLOX, he was last seen around 3 p.m. on the northwest end of the island, dressed in blue swim trunks and sunglasses.

Reporting from NewsNation and the Mississippi Free Press paints a clearer picture of how he ended up alone, with his friends reportedly leaving the island without him. Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that “from what we understand, he chose to stay there,” while the United Cajun Navy’s incident commander, Josh Gill, said Wells had last been seen talking to a girl on the north end.

His mother, Christine Wonsley, reported him missing late that night after he never made it home, and at some point Wells had also become separated from his phone, which was eventually returned to her.

By Sunday, July 5, a full scale search was in motion. Authorities set up a command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch in Ocean Springs, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department joined by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the United Cajun Navy and several other agencies.

Crews combed the island and surrounding waters by boat, helicopter and drone as Wells’ family publicly urged anyone who had seen or spoken with him to come forward.

The search took a heartbreaking turn on Monday, July 6. Just before 8:45 a.m., a National Park Service ranger discovered a body on the northwest end of Horn Island. Officials initially held off on confirming the identity, though Ledbetter acknowledged it matched Wells’ description. That afternoon, Wonsley confirmed on Facebook that the body was her son’s, thanking the community for its support throughout the days long effort to find him.

The following day, Tuesday, July 7, brought formal developments. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd told WLOX that dental records had identified the body as Wells, with an autopsy scheduled and DNA results still pending before a final announcement.

The cause and manner of death have not been released. WLOX also reported that the family retained nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose legal team pledged an independent review of the circumstances surrounding Wells’ death and pressed for the timely release of records, witness accounts and autopsy findings.

Ledbetter said the investigation remains active and asked the public to give the family room to grieve, adding that his office is approaching the case as it would any other and does not currently suspect foul play.

Throughout the ordeal, Wells has been remembered warmly by those who knew him. A 2025 graduate of Ocean Springs High School and a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, he was described by his former coach Jake Bramlett as a young man whose “character spoke louder than his accomplishments,” known for his humility, work ethic and the way he treated those around him.