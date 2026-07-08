Nolan Xavier Wells’ family retains Ben Crump as search for answers continues

The family of Nolan Xavier Wells has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump in what marks the case’s first major legal development, announcing Tuesday that Crump will lead an independent review of the 18-year-old’s death and press for full transparency from investigators.

In a statement, Crump said: “Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth. We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves.”

According to , the family formally retained Crump after the Jackson County (Miss.) coroner scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday, July 7. Crump’s team says they will conduct an independent review, press for the release of all records, witness accounts, and autopsy findings, and examine the viral social media video that has drawn widespread attention. TheGrio has reported extensively on the investigation into Nolan Wells’ death and the timeline established by the Jackson County Sheriff. TheGrio also covered the GoFundMe for Wells’ family, which has reached nearly $200,000 in donations so far.

Wells disappeared on July 4 after traveling to Mississippi’s Horn Island with a group of friends. He was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. and did not return with the group. His mother, Christine Wonsley, reported him missing that night. A multi-agency search involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, and the United Cajun Navy ended July 6 when a park ranger found a body at the northwestern tip of the island. The family confirmed his death later that day.

The case has drawn national attention partly because Wells was the only Black person in the group. His grandfather, Christopher Wells Sr., raised questions about how the body was found in an area already searched. A video obtained by TMZ shows dozens of people around Horn Island the day Wells disappeared. Sheriff John Ledbetter told TMZ investigators are reviewing it. No foul play has been confirmed.