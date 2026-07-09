Ben Crump points to conflicting accounts in Nolan Wells case as family demands answers

Attorney Ben Crump is raising pointed questions about the death of 18 year old Nolan Xavier Wells, zeroing in on what he says are contradictions in the accounts of those who were with the teen on Horn Island before he disappeared over the July 4 weekend. In a clip shared by ABC News, Crump broke down the conflicting versions of events surrounding Wells’ final known moments.

According to Crump, the heart of the discrepancy comes down to what happened after Wells was last seen talking with a young woman on the island. As he explained in the ABC News clip, the woman said that once the two finished their conversation, Wells told her he was going to head back to the boat. The friends on the boat, however, offered a different version, claiming Wells had told them he intended to stay behind with her instead.

That gap in the accounts is exactly what Crump says troubles him. “They are conflicting,” he said, noting that one side maintains Wells got on the boat while the other insists he never did. “She saying he went and got on the boat. They saying he didn’t get on the boat. So which is it?” Crump asked. He then landed on the one detail nobody disputes, stating plainly, “All we know is Nolan is dead.”

The segment also touched on the broader concerns Crump has raised about the case, with the interviewer noting the existence of contradictions and asking what gives the attorney confidence or, alternatively, cause for concern moving forward. The exchange underscored the central thrust of Crump’s involvement, which is a push for clarity in a case where the available accounts of Wells’ last hours don’t fully add up.

For Wells’ family, those unanswered questions are precisely why they’ve sought Crump’s help, hoping his involvement will apply pressure for a full and transparent accounting of how the teen went from celebrating the holiday with friends to being found dead on the island days later.