Savannah James defends LeBron amid Lakers exit criticism: ‘People have made careers out of talking about him’

Savannah James is coming to her husband’s defense amid the flood of reactions to LeBron James’ unexpected decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons with the franchise. According to People, Savannah addressed the criticism head on during the Tuesday, July 7 episode of her podcast “Everybody’s Crazy,” which she hosts alongside April McDaniel.

During the conversation, Savannah brushed off the noise surrounding LeBron’s free agency move, suggesting there was little point in engaging with it. As the outlet detailed, she noted that “people are always going to have something to say,” while McDaniel praised the “very positive” community that has formed around the podcast and the couple.

McDaniel went on to argue that such positivity is rare in the social media age, adding that “people build up things to crush them,” a sentiment Savannah agreed was simply “a fact.”

The discussion turned pointed when McDaniel touched on the downside of LeBron’s iconic status and how harsh the public can be toward him. Savannah didn’t hold back in her response. “It’s crazy,” she said, per People.

“People have definitely made careers out of talking about LeBron.” She expanded on the thought later in the episode, pushing back on the idea that outside critics get to define what’s best. “But to be on the other side of it, it’s like, ‘No, it’s not.’ They make careers out of that,” she said.

The podcast conversation follows what People described as a bombshell in the basketball world. On June 30, LeBron, 41, confirmed through his agent Rich Paul that he intended to part ways with the Lakers, bringing an end to a defining chapter of his career.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss publicly thanked the star that same day, calling him “one of the greatest athletes in history” and highlighting the 2020 championship he delivered to the franchise. LeBron responded warmly, writing that it was “truly a honor” to wear the purple and gold.

As the outlet noted, James spent eight seasons in Los Angeles and captured a title during the 2020 bubble season. His most recent years also brought a personal milestone, as he and his son Bronny became the first father son duo to share an NBA court, a history making moment that added even more weight to his time with the team before his latest move.