Who is Maduka Okoye? Meet the goalkeeper the internet can’t stop talking about

The World Cup has brought a wave of new fans into the soccer world, and for many social media users, it’s also expanded their Man Crush Monday catalog. There’s no shortage of handsome players across this year’s FIFA World Cup rosters, but this week, the internet has locked in on one goalkeeper in particular: Maduka Okoye.

After the soccer star was spotted with Cardi B during Paris Fashion Week, social media users immediately started speculating about a possible romance between the two, and asking the obvious follow-up question: Who is Maduka Okoye?

He never actually made it to the 2026 World Cup, but the 26-year-old Nigerian shot-stopper became one of the tournament’s biggest viral moments anyway, after a clip of his pre-match walk during a friendly between Nigeria and Portugal garnered millions of views online.

Maduka Okoye always goes viral for this lol — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) June 12, 2026

“Honestly, I think I was not prepared for this because it was quite big,” Okoye told journalist Joy Ejaria for Ahlan Dubai, reflecting on his virality. “I have had some viral moments here and there, but nothing like this. I appreciate it. I am grateful, and I appreciate the support from around the world.”

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and German mother, Okoye currently plays for the Italian soccer club Udinese Calcio as well as Nigeria’s national team. While he was voted best player of the season while playing for Dutch professional football club Sparta Rotterdam in 2020/2021, these days, he’s just as well known for his looks and charm as he is for his footwork.

Maduka okoye is causing serious trouble,see how these women are loosing it because of him😂🥹🥹🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/d9LYWj30Nn — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) July 9, 2026

Still, Okoye says the attention isn’t the point. Off the pitch, he serves as the official ambassador for Enugu State in southeastern Nigeria, where he’s focused on youth development, sports, and social impact.

Today, I had the pleasure of receiving the Super Eagles and Udinese star goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, at the Lion Building.



A true son of Enugu, Maduka is not just making us proud on the national and global stage, he is also poised to give back. He shared his vision to launch a… pic.twitter.com/czWnPsRkew — Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (@PNMbah) June 24, 2025

“Success isn’t just about winning on the field. It’s about building a brand that inspires people everywhere,” Okoye notes on his website.

While he has not addressed the swirling rumors about his connection to Cardi B, he has made it very clear that his priorities lie elsewhere.

“As a professional, you have to keep things apart, you cannot combine sport with too much women. It has always been part of me because women are always crazy about me, but I don’t really pay too much attention to it,” he said in a 2025 interview. “Yeah, I am a fine boy, but it is not that I am focusing on it. I was born like that,” he added. “I’m not going to the gym to look good. I am going to the gym to fit, look healthy, and perform better, but people think I put everything on that, but my priorities are somewhere else than being a fine boy.”