Cardi B sparks dating rumors with Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye

Cardi B may be turning a new romantic page, and this time it reportedly involves an international soccer star. According to TMZ, the “WAP” rapper set tongues wagging after being spotted alongside Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a Paris Fashion Week event, with fans quickly embracing the potential pairing.

The speculation traces back to a TikTok clip from the event that has since made the rounds online. In the video, Okoye can be seen seated beside Cardi and playing the gentleman, helping her settle into her seat. The small gesture was enough to send Cardi fans into a frenzy, with many flooding social media to gush over the goalkeeper and point out just how at ease the two appeared in each other’s company.

Whether the moment signals anything serious remains unclear. TMZ was careful to note that nothing has been confirmed about the nature of their relationship, but the reaction from Cardi’s fanbase suggests plenty of people are rooting for the connection to blossom into something more.

The apparent flirtation came during a standout day for Cardi on the fashion front. Per the outlet, she made a striking entrance at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show, turning heads in a bold red gown that underscored why she remains a fixture at high profile fashion events.

The buzz around Okoye also marks a potential shift in Cardi’s romantic history when it comes to athletes. Her most recent relationship was with NFL star Stefon Diggs, meaning a link with Okoye would see the rapper trading one kind of football for another. For now, it’s the kind of pairing fans are eager to see play out, even if the two haven’t given any official word themselves.

As things stand, the connection lives firmly in the realm of speculation, fueled more by fan enthusiasm and a single viral moment than any confirmation from Cardi or Okoye. Still, given how closely her personal life tends to be followed, any further sightings of the two together are likely to keep the rumor mill spinning.