The top 11 books on July’s BLK Bestsellers list

July’s edition of BLK’s Bestsellers List from the African American Literature Book Club arrives just in time for readers looking to refresh their summer reading list. The four categories feature a diverse mix of Black books, making it easy to find your next great read.

This month’s rankings feature standout titles across adult fiction, adult nonfiction, juvenile fiction and young adult fiction. Notable Black authors on the list include Mara Brock Akil with “The Revelation of Dionne Daphne,” Ashton Lattimore with “Runner,” Rashad Robinson with “From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter — and Win,” along with books by Leah Penniman, Kendra Allen, Justine Ireland, Stephanie Wambugu and more.

Here’s a look at the 11 Black books that topped their categories among TheGrio audience on July’s BLK Bestsellers List.

“The Revelation of Dionne Daphne”

By Mara Brock Akil

Adult Fiction

Award-winning television creator Mara Brock Akil, known for “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane,” “Love Is” and “Forever,” makes her fiction debut with “The Revelation of Dionne Daphne.” The story follows a successful New York beauty editor whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after an unexpected visit from her ex-boyfriend reveals a life-changing secret. Forced to confront painful truths about her childhood and family, Dionne embarks on a road trip that leads her to healing, self-discovery, and enduring love.

“Runner”

By Ashton Lattimore

Adult Nonfiction

Set during Prohibition in 1923, “Runner” by Ashton Lattimore follows two women rumrunners who risk everything to protect their families and secure their futures. The novel centers on Lena Jameson, who takes over her late father’s rum-running business after his mysterious death and uncovers long-buried secrets as she navigates the dangerous world of bootlegging from Martha’s Vineyard to Boston and Harlem.

“From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter–and Win”

By Rashad Robinson

Adult Nonfiction

In “From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter — and Win,” social justice strategist Rashad Robinson draws on more than two decades of advocacy to examine how power works and what it takes to create lasting change. The book serves as a practical guide to building influence, sustaining progress and answering questions about why social movements lose momentum, how to win meaningful change and how to make those victories last.

“Black Earth Wisdom: Soulful Conversations with Black Environmentalists”

By Leah Penniman

Adult Nonfiction

Curated by “Farming While Black” author Leah Penniman, “Black Earth Wisdom” is a collection of essays and interviews exploring Black people’s spiritual and scientific connections to the land, water and climate. Featuring contributions from leading Black environmentalists, scholars and activists, including Alice Walker, Queen Quet and Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, the anthology examines how ancestral knowledge can help shape a more just and sustainable future.

“Good Morning Means I Love You”

By Kendra Allen

Adult Fiction

In her debut novel, “Good Morning Means I Love You,” Kendra Allen tells the story of a young Texas woman who builds an unconventional family with two men while navigating love, motherhood and personal freedom. Centered on Rae and the family she creates with her partners and their sons, the novel explores identity, intimacy and loss as she defines life and love on her own terms.

“Tales from Cabin 23: The Boo Hag Flex”

By Justina Ireland

Juvenile Fiction

‘The Spider Lady” is the first installment in “Tales from Cabin 23,” a middle-grade horror series by award-winning authors Justina Ireland and Hanna Alkaf, centered on a mysterious cabin hidden deep in the woods where chilling stories come to life. The novel follows Tasha Washington, who is forced to spend the summer in a rural Georgia trailer park after her mother’s death. As mysterious illnesses spread through the community, Tasha uncovers local hoodoo legends and begins investigating whether a supernatural creature is behind the unsettling events.

“Lonely Crowds”

By Stephanie Wambugu

Adult Fiction

In “Lonely Crowds,” Stephanie Wambugu follows two scholarship students whose close friendship carries them from childhood into New York City’s early 1990s art world. As their lives take different paths, the novel explores ambition, class, identity and the complicated bond that continues to shape them over the years.

“The Jailhouse Lawyer”

By Calvin Duncan and Sophie Cull

Adult Nonfiction

In “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” Calvin Duncan recounts his wrongful murder conviction at age 19 and the nearly three decades he spent imprisoned at Louisiana’s Angola prison. Co-written with Sophie Cull, the memoir traces Duncan’s journey from self-taught jailhouse lawyer to one of the prison system’s most influential legal advocates, highlighting his fight for justice behind bars and his continued advocacy after gaining his freedom.

“Hallie’s Rules for a Recovering Romantic”

By Jessica Lewis

Young Adult Fiction

In “Hallie’s Rules for a Recovering Romantic” Jessica Lewis follows Hallie, a hopeless romantic determined to leave six heartbreaks behind after being accepted into a prestigious academic summer program. She plans to focus on school and new friendships instead of romance, but that changes when she develops feelings for her guarded roommate, Julia. As their bond grows, Hallie must decide whether she’s ready to risk her heart again.

“Colorism: The Politics of Skin Tone and How We Get Free”

By Sarah L. Webb

Adult Nonfiction

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In “Colorism,” psychologist Dr. Sarah L. Webb examines how bias based on skin tone continues to shape everyday life, often in ways that go unrecognized. Through cultural myths, client testimonies and her own personal stories, Webb explores how colorism influences dating, pop culture, education and other aspects of society, while offering practical steps toward healing and meaningful change.

“The Haul: A Heist Novel”

By Gary Phillips

Adult Fiction

In “The Haul: A Heist Novel” West Coast noir author Gary Phillips follows a retired professional thief who comes out of semi-retirement to mastermind the raid of a tech billionaire’s secret bunker beneath a Los Angeles basketball arena. As the high-stakes heist unfolds, O’Conner is forced to confront ghosts from his past while risking everything for one final score.