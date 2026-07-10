Kinsley Wilson opens up about Miss Spelman controversy and why she’s stepping down

Kinsley Wilson is finally telling her side of the story. After months of silence, the Spelman College senior has decided to step down as Co-Miss Spelman College for the 2026 to 2027 term, opening up in an exclusive interview about the scoring dispute that upended her win and the wave of online harassment that followed.

Wilson’s road to the crown began with an unexpected love for the school itself. She told Baller Alert that although she initially resisted the idea of attending an all women’s institution, a single campus tour changed everything. “I fell in love with the sisterhood that lives at Spelman,” she recalled, describing how the community sealed her decision.

That connection made what happened next all the more painful. According to the outlet, Wilson competed for the 43rd Miss Spelman title on April 11, 2026, and was crowned the winner that night. But just three days later, she said advisors informed her she “did not score the highest to receive Miss Spelman.”

Wilson explained that while she had won the popular vote, which accounts for 20 percent of the total score, that portion had reportedly been weighed incorrectly, creating what officials called a discrepancy that dropped her from first place to fifth.

Wilson said she was left devastated and searching for answers. She said she repeatedly asked to view her scores and understand how such a significant error could happen, but was met with little clarity, even in a meeting involving her parents and the Vice President of Student Affairs.

Ultimately, she was presented with limited options: step down entirely or share the title as Co-Miss Spelman, an arrangement never before used in the pageant’s 43 year history. She initially chose the latter, citing a lack of “substantial evidence” to justify surrendering her reign completely.

The fallout online proved relentless. Wilson described enduring hateful comments across anonymous platforms, including baseless claims that her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority had somehow rigged the outcome, an allegation she firmly denied. She said the experience took a heavy toll on her mental health, admitting through tears that she “hasn’t felt the same since.”

In her statement published by Baller Alert, Wilson made clear that walking away was about reclaiming her peace. I have decided that I no longer desire to continue representing the institution as co Miss Spelman College. To spend my senior year sharing a title born out of unresolved conflict, navigating an arrangement with no clear footing, representing an institution under a cloud that has not yet lifted, that is not service. That is survival. And I did not come to Spelman to merely survive.”