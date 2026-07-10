Former Michigan staffer sues university over records tied to Sherrone Moore investigation

Paige Shiver, the former University of Michigan assistant who had an affair with fired football coach Sherrone Moore filed suit against the univesity on July 9 saying the school violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by refusing to hand over records from the investigation that led to Sherrone Moore’s firing as head football coach in December 2025.

Shiver, who served as Moore’s executive assistant and had a years-long romantic relationship with him, submitted her first FOIA request in February 2026, seeking audio, video, and transcripts of interviews conducted with herself, her father, and Moore during the school’s investigation. Michigan denied the request, citing an ongoing investigation. She submitted a second request last month that the school rejected as “overly broad and vague.” She also requested emails between Moore and athletic director Warde Manuel containing the words “affair,” “discipline,” “abortion,” “pregnancy,” and “baby,” which the school denied as “exempt information.”

According to TMZ, Shiver is now seeking a court order compelling the university to release the materials. TheGrio previously reported that Shiver revealed during a Good Morning America interview in April 2026 that Moore had gotten her pregnant, and that she had an abortion due to complications from Pompe disease, a rare genetic condition. TheGrio also reported on Moore’s sentencing in April 2026, when a judge handed him 18 months of probation after he pleaded no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

The lawsuit also claims Shiver experienced sex-based discrimination and was subjected to a hostile work environment during her time at Michigan. The university has not publicly responded to the new filing.

Moore was fired on December 10, 2025 after Michigan’s investigation found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours later, he was arrested after Shiver alleged he entered her apartment and threatened to harm himself. He was the first Black head coach in Michigan football history.

The filing is the latest development in a case that has raised questions about workplace power dynamics and institutional accountability in college athletics.