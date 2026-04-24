Paige Shiver reveals pregnancy in relationship with former U of Michigan coach, Sherrone Moore

Paige Shiver has shared new and emotional details about her past relationship with former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, including a previously undisclosed pregnancy.

In an interview aired on Good Morning America on Friday, April 24, Shiver became visibly emotional as she revealed she became pregnant during what she described as an “inappropriate relationship” with Moore. The relationship reportedly began in 2022 when she was an intern and continued after she was promoted to executive assistant in 2024.

Shiver said she had intended to keep the baby, but the pregnancy was complicated by Pompe disease, a rare genetic condition that can lead to severe health complications and reduced life expectancy if untreated. According to her account, multiple medical professionals advised against continuing the pregnancy due to the risks involved.

When asked directly during the interview, Shiver confirmed she wanted to keep the child but ultimately followed medical advice. She also stated that Moore was aware of the pregnancy and supported her decision to prioritize her health.

The relationship later became the subject of a formal complaint filed by Shiver, which led to Moore’s termination as head coach on December 10, 2025. On the same day, Moore was arrested following allegations that he entered Shiver’s home without permission and behaved in a threatening manner. Shiver said she feared for her safety during the incident.

Moore later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges related to the incident and, on April 14, 2026, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000. A judge ruled that incarceration was not appropriate but warned that any violation of probation terms could result in stricter penalties.

Shiver has since criticized the sentence, saying it does not fully reflect the seriousness of the incident. Moore’s legal team has stated that he considers the matter closed.

The case has drawn attention to issues of workplace power dynamics, consent, and accountability within college athletics, particularly when relationships involve significant imbalances in authority.