Stefon Diggs’ sexual assault accuser says he turned over more than 100 pages of messages in civil case

Christopher Griffith, the influencer who countersued Stefon Diggs for drugging and sexual assault says he has produced over 100 pages of iMessage and Instagram communications with the NFL wide receiver to support his sexual assault claims in court, according to new filings obtained by TMZ.

TheGrio previously reported on Diggs filing the original defamation lawsuit against Griffith in November 2025, in which Diggs said the influencer fabricated a story about a May 2023 encounter at his Rockville, Maryland home. According to TMZ, the dispute over the communications is now before the court. Griffith countersued, alleging Diggs drugged him with candy laced with an unknown substance, attempted to put his tongue in his ear, and later stripped, assaulted, and transported him to another location.

In court documents, Griffith states he produced the communications, which include messages exchanged on both iMessage and Instagram, as part of the discovery process in the ongoing civil case. The move is a direct response to Diggs’ complaint that Griffith had failed to hand over Instagram messages. Griffith’s position is that Diggs already has access to those messages himself. Diggs countered that Griffith blocked him on Instagram and he can no longer view their old conversation, and asked a judge to order Griffith to produce them.

According to TMZ, the dispute over the communications is now before the court. Diggs has denied all of Griffith’s allegations. Griffith’s attorneys have said their client is “looking forward to showing the world in court” that he is the victim. No trial date has been set in the civil case.