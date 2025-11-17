Stefon Diggs sues influencer Chris Blake Griffith for libel after sexual assault claims

After Chris Blake Griffith accused Stefon Diggs of sexual assault, the New England Patriots star is suing for libel.

According to court documents filed on October 1 and obtained recently by TMZ, the 31-year-old NFL wide receiver said the “would-be social media influencer” fabricated a story about an alleged incident that went down one evening at the NFL player’s Rockville, Md., home in May 2023.

On the night in question, Diggs said he only briefly crossed paths with Griffith after a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C. He recalled going out afterward with a group that included Griffith before everyone ended up back at the football player’s Rockville home. Diggs maintains the evening wrapped up without incident — after heading to his room for the night, he asked his assistant to send all the guests, including Griffith, home. That, he said, was the beginning and end of it.

Nearly two years later, however, Diggs alleges, Griffith suddenly resurfaced on social media with explosive accusations. In a series of posts, Griffith claimed Diggs had “drugged and attempted to sexually assault” him and even conspired to have him killed.

Griffith accused Diggs of giving him candy laced with an unknown substance and attempting to put his tongue in his ear. He further claimed that in a second encounter shortly afterward, he was pressured to keep quiet, stripped naked, assaulted, and taken to another location.

In the lawsuit, Diggs says Griffith blasted those allegations to his nearly 100,000 Instagram followers — even tagging Ugg and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who had recently appeared with Diggs in a campaign for the brand. Diggs argues Griffith knowingly spread the claims “for clout and attention.”

All of this comes at a time when Diggs’ personal life has already been under a microscope. Ever since he and Cardi B went public with their romance this summer — and just welcomed a newborn son — the couple has become a steady source of tabloid fodder, online feuds, and legal drama. Griffith, for his part, is an aspiring content creator whose account has seen significant growth as these allegations gained traction.

Diggs is seeking damages, attorney’s fees, and, although a specific amount hasn’t been disclosed, the filing stresses that the fallout has been substantial, affecting his reputation, endorsements, and public image.

Griffith’s attorneys maintain he’s telling the truth. In a statement, they said he “is looking forward to showing the world in court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks.”