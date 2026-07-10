Zaire Wade charged with felony weeks after domestic violence arrest

Former basketball player Zaire Wade, the eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, has been charged with a felony. This comes nearly three weeks after his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in Southern California. Prosecutors allege the incident involved a romantic partner. Wade is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

According to a felony criminal complaint obtained by People, Zaire Wade, 24, was formally charged on July 9 with felony corporal injury to a cohabitant, fiancé, spouse, dating partner or the parent of his child. The complaint, filed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, alleges Wade “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on the alleged victim. Court documents state the woman was in a romantic relationship with Wade at the time of the alleged incident.

According to Burbank police, on June 21, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman screaming inside a residence. Authorities said they found the alleged victim with injuries, including lacerations to her face and body. She was treated at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to NBC Los Angeles, citing police sources. The Grio reported on Zaire’s June arrest on felony domestic violence charges.

Police previously stated that Wade was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment. He was booked into custody, released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond, and an emergency protective order was issued for the alleged victim. The felony complaint currently focuses on the corporal injury charge. It remains unclear whether prosecutors will pursue the additional allegations cited at the time of Wade’s arrest.

Dwyane Wade has not publicly addressed the case. The criminal case remains pending, and Wade is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available through local support services and hotlines.