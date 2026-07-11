Beyoncé fills in for Mary J. Blige, Blue Ivy plays live piano as big guests join Jay-Z for opening night of Yankee Stadium run

It was a family affair in the Bronx on Friday night as Jay-Z kicked off his Yankee Stadium residency with surprise appearances from Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter, in moments that kept people talking as the night wore on.

Jay-Z hit the stage around 9:27 p.m. and kicked off with the album’s opening track, “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” which originally featured Mary J. Blige. Blige was unavailable while performing her Las Vegas residency, so Beyoncé stepped in to handle her part instead. Jay-Z turned to the crowd and said, “Oh, she can sing,” to which Beyoncé responded, “Give it up for my baby.”

According to PEOPLE, the surprise appearance comes as Beyoncé is in the middle of her own countdown following the July 4 release of “Morning Dew (Donk),” her first new music in two years.

Previously, theGrio covered the moment Jay-Z debuted his new fade haircut at the show, noting that Beyoncé appeared in the opening video, shearing off the afro he had worn since the Roots Picnic in May. Earlier this year, the Roc Nation mogul sat down with GQ, where he described watching his oldest daughter fight for her stage presence and said, “I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”

Later in the night, the 14-year-old who had spent summers as her mother’s backup dancer walked out during “Feelin’ It” and sat down at a piano on stage. Rather than dancing as she had done throughout her mother’s Cowboy Carter tour, she delivered a live solo that had the crowd on its feet. Jay-Z watched from nearby, and when she finished, he shed a tear before the two embraced. Other guests included Nas for “Dead Presidents” and “NY State of Mind” and Alicia Keys, who joined Hov to close the night with “Empire State of Mind.”

The second night, JAY-Z 25, takes place Saturday, July 11, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. A third show, dubbed “Extra Innings,” follows on Sunday, July 12.