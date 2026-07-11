Jayden Adams, South African soccer star, dies weeks after helping national team in World Cup

Adams, 25, played his final match in South Africa's 1-0 win vs. South Korea. It's the second shocking death to occur in his family, as his grandmother passed away during the tournament.

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Jul 11, 2026
Jayden Adams, Jayden Adams South Africa, Jayden Adams Death, Jayden Adams Dies, Jayden Adams Obituary
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Erik Lira #6 of Mexico passes the ball against Jayden Adams #23 of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jayden Adams, a rising star in South African football who played on the national team at this summer’s World Cup, has died. He was 25.

The South African Football Players Union confirmed his death.

In a statement, the SAFPU said, “The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams. Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

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Adams played in three games during Bafana Bafana’s run to the World Cup round of 32, where the host nation, Canada, defeated them. In the team’s 1-1 draw vs. Czechia, Adams took the field only hours after his grandmother’s passing.

“When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me,” Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, said. “That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost.”

In May, he won the CAF Champions League with his club team, Mamelodi Sundowns, and dedicated his medal to fallen teammate Oshwin Andries, who was stabbed to death in 2023.

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