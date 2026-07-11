Trump declares Iran ceasefire over again as uncertainty grows

President Donald Trump says the Iran ceasefire is “over” while insisting diplomatic talks will continue, creating fresh uncertainty about the conflict. The announcement comes after Trump previously declared the fighting over multiple times, even as hostilities and tensions have persisted, leaving Americans facing continued economic, legal and political fallout.

In a social media post Friday, Trump said the United States would continue negotiations with Iran but added that Tehran had been informed “in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER.” The latest declaration marks another instance in which Trump has suggested the conflict has ended, only for hostilities and military tensions to continue in different forms.

Since the ceasefire first took effect in April, both sides have exchanged retaliatory actions while U.S. forces have remained deployed across the region. On more than three dozen occasions, Trump has stated that a deal with Iran was close, according to TruthOut, with his first such proclamation coming on March 23. The war has dragged on since then.

According to CNN senior political analyst Aaron Blake, it remains unclear whether Trump’s latest statement signals a return to expanded military operations or is primarily intended to pressure Iran into making concessions during negotiations.

While Trump has argued that the U.S. campaign successfully weakened Iran’s nuclear capabilities, he has also continued to pursue diplomacy rather than announcing a renewed military offensive. As of Friday, there were no immediate reports of widespread fighting following Trump’s latest announcement of a ceasefire.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The conflict continues to have consequences far beyond the Middle East. Iran’s ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern, as it could raise fuel costs and place additional pressure on household budgets in the United States.

Trump’s latest comments also renew legal questions surrounding presidential war powers. Under the War Powers Resolution, presidents must seek congressional authorization for prolonged military action. If the Trump-Iran ceasefire has now officially ended, lawmakers could once again debate whether Congress must authorize any continued or expanded military operations.

As reported by CNN, Trump’s latest announcement leaves significant uncertainty over America’s next military and whether negotiations can still prevent a broader conflict.