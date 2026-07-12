Designer Eriq Bruce brings his RIQUE runway debut to Houston, honoring Black women and Southern style

For Eriq Bruce, fashion has always been bigger than clothes.

Before his brand RIQUE had a New York Fashion Week moment, before the sketches became garments, and before his first independent runway show was on the calendar, fashion was something he shared with his mother.

Now, the South Carolina-born, Houston-based designer is preparing to debut “From RIQUE, With Love,” a July 25 runway experience that introduces the brand’s womenswear collection while honoring the woman who helped shape how he sees style.

“I lost my mom in March of 2020,” Bruce told theGrio. “Our relationship has always been great in terms of fashion. We would discuss fashion and talk about what looked good, what didn’t look good.”

That relationship sits at the heart of the upcoming show. Bruce said he has been working on womenswear for the last four to five years, pouring time, care, and emotion into a collection he sees as both a creative milestone and a tribute.

“I wanted to cater this collection to her,” he said. “I’ve been very intentional about this collection, but most importantly, connecting this collection to my mom and kind of honoring her in a way.”

The collection is already beginning to move beyond the runway. In a recent social media post, Yung Miami is seen wearing one of Bruce’s designs, offering a public-facing glimpse at the kind of confident, intentional womenswear he is introducing through the brand.

RIQUE, pronounced “reek,” is rooted in Bruce’s Southern upbringing and his love of elevated streetwear. Originally from Dillon, South Carolina, Bruce said his design perspective was shaped by growing up around Southern culture, 1990s fashion, and the kind of everyday style that often becomes influential before it is ever called luxury.

“I’m a ’96 baby, so I made it in terms of still being able to experience ’90s culture, ’90s fashion,” he said. “It’s something about being from the South as it relates to fashion, culture, entertainment, food.”

Bruce describes RIQUE as Southern luxury streetwear, with a focus on simplicity, clean design and black-and-white palettes. His background also includes military service and earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in South Carolina, experiences he said helped shape the discipline behind the brand.

“I wanted my brand to center that Southern streetwear, the luxury streetwear, more of an elevated streetwear,” he said. “But I also wanted it to be simple.”

While RIQUE appeared in Flying Solo’s New York Fashion Week programming in 2025, Bruce said the brand’s first independent runway show needed to happen in Houston.

“I chose Houston mainly because Houston makes me feel at home,” he said.

Bruce’s connection to the city began in 2019, when he worked on former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s reelection campaign. He said that experience introduced him to the city’s people, food, politics, culture and creative energy.

“I’m like, oh, wow, this city is, like, gold,” he recalled.

Now, Bruce sees Houston as a city still fighting for its proper place in conversations about Black excellence and American fashion.

“Houston has for years been overlooked in terms of when we talk about Black excellence and when we talk about cities compared to Atlanta, or D.C., or cities that we will identify where Black people will thrive,” he said. “Houston is now working its way into the conversation.”

For Bruce, staging “From RIQUE, With Love” in Houston is also about helping define what fashion in the city can look like.

“I want to be a part of the history or the story that tells what fashion is as it relates to Houston,” he said.

The show will formally introduce the RIQUE woman, whom Bruce describes as powerful without performing for attention. She is confident, sensual, mysterious and self-possessed.

“The RIQUE woman is confident without needing attention,” Bruce said. “She’s sensual, never overexposed. She’s mysterious, meaning she doesn’t necessarily need to explain herself. She’s powerful.”

That vision, he said, is directly connected to his mother and to Black women who carry families, communities, and culture with a quiet strength that is not always publicly celebrated.

“She took care of everyone,” Bruce said of his mother. “She carried everyone on her back.”

Then, he offered the kind of line that could easily live beyond the runway.

“She’s not an influencer,” Bruce said. “She’s the woman influencers wish they knew.”

For Bruce, that distinction matters. The RIQUE woman is not built around trend-chasing or visibility for visibility’s sake. She represents presence, intention and the ability to command a room without asking permission.

That same philosophy shapes how Bruce defines luxury. It is not about labels, logos or noise. It is about craftsmanship and meaning.

“I want them to understand that RIQUE isn’t simply a clothing label. It’s a point of view,” he said. “Luxury isn’t defined by logos or trends. Luxury is craftsmanship, intention, confidence and originality.”

But behind the polished language of fashion is the less glamorous reality of building an independent brand from the ground up. Bruce said many people see the finished product without understanding the work, pressure and sacrifice behind it.

“People see the product, but they don’t see the thousands of invisible decisions made behind it,” he said.

For him, those decisions include sketching, sourcing, sampling, refining, marketing, running social media, finding funding and trying to grow the brand while working a full-time job.

“I work a full-time 9-to-5 as an independent designer,” Bruce said. “Having to find funding sources to fund my brand, having to do the work, but also, most importantly, having to be a one-man army, I think, is also a pressure that I don’t think people identify with.”

Still, Bruce is clear that “From RIQUE, With Love” is not just about showing clothes. It is about creating a feeling. When guests leave the show, he said, he does not want the first thing they remember to be one specific outfit.

“I want them to remember how RIQUE made them feel,” Bruce said.

That feeling, he hopes, is rooted in culture, craftsmanship, community and courage.

“I want people to leave inspired,” he said. “Inspired to create, inspired to dream big, inspired to invest in their artistry.”