‘They say I sold out’: Jay-Z challenges Target partnership critics in Yankee Stadium freestyle

Jay-Z is finally responding to critics who questioned his decision to partner with Target amid the retailer’s ongoing boycott over its rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

During opening night of his three-night Yankee Stadium residency celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt,” the Brooklyn rap icon used a newly minted freestyle to address the controversy head-on, dismissing accusations that he abandoned Black consumers by releasing a Target-exclusive vinyl edition of his landmark debut album.

“They say I sold out,” Jay-Z rapped before quickly flipping the criticism into a boast. “Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out.”

The freestyle didn’t stop there.

Jay-Z challenged what he described as selective outrage, arguing that many of the same people criticizing his Target partnership continue using other major corporations whose business practices have also drawn scrutiny.

Among the bars circulating online, the Roc Nation founder questioned whether critics were also avoiding Amazon, Instagram’s parent company Meta, Google and YouTube, suggesting consumers were “picking and choosing” which companies deserved boycotts.

The comments mark Jay-Z’s first public response since fans and activists criticized his decision to release a limited 30th anniversary edition of “Reasonable Doubt” exclusively through Target.

The partnership sparked debate because it arrived more than a year after civil rights leaders, including Pastor Jamal Bryant, called for a nationwide boycott of the retail giant following its decision to scale back several DEI commitments. TheGrio has previously reported on the boycott’s economic impact and the growing pressure campaign urging Black consumers to redirect their spending toward companies that continue investing in diversity initiatives.

Rather than directly defending Target, Jay-Z used the freestyle to broaden the conversation, arguing that modern consumer activism is difficult to practice consistently in a marketplace dominated by a handful of powerful corporations.

He also pointed to his criminal justice advocacy, referencing work through the REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit he co-founded with Meek Mill in 2019. During the performance, Jay-Z reminded the crowd that the organization has helped advance probation and sentencing reforms affecting thousands of people nationwide.

The freestyle became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, but it was hardly the only headline.

Jay-Z’s first Yankee Stadium show also featured Beyoncé joining him for “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” daughter Blue Ivy appearing during “Feelin’ It,” and a surprise reunion with longtime rival-turned-collaborator Nas. The concert kicked off a three-night celebration of his catalog, with subsequent shows honoring “The Blueprint” and other milestones from his career.

For many fans, however, the biggest takeaway wasn’t a surprise guest or deep-cut performance. It was Jay-Z choosing one of the biggest stages of his career to publicly answer a question that has followed him for months: whether one of hip-hop’s first billionaire artists can balance corporate partnerships with the expectations of a community that increasingly views consumer spending as a form of political action.